Yankees Should Keep Struggling Reliever Over Luke Weaver
The New York Yankees have a pair of key relievers who are about to become free agents in Devin Williams and Luke Weaver.
It wouldn't come as a surprise if the Yankees were aiming to retain at least one of those two right-handers, and if they had to decide between them, Williams should be the easy pick over Weaver despite the differences in their performance throughout their time with the club.
Comparing Williams and Weaver's 2025 Seasons
New York acquired Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that sent Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes Jr. the other way last offseason.
A two-time All-Star and National League Reliever of the Year Award winner, the Yankees expected Williams to come in and remain an elite closer for them as they aimed to win the American League pennant for a second season in a row.
Right from the beginning of the year, however, Williams simply wasn't himself. He posted ERAs of 9.00 and 4.22 during April and May, respectively, before kicking things into gear with a 0.93 ERA over 9 2/3 innings during June.
Williams' troubles returned during both July and August, though, as he put up ERAs of 5.73 and 4.91 in those two months, respectively, before finding his footing with a 3.72 ERA in September.
In the playoffs, he did not allow an earned run over four innings and four outings.
When it was all said and done, Williams closed out the season with a 4.79 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 62 innings while blowing four saves.
Weaver, on the other hand, was among the best relievers in the league towards the start of the campaign. He owned a 1.05 ERA in 25 2/3 frames before going down with a hamstring strain that required a trip to the injured list in early June.
He was activated later that month, though he logged a poor 5.31 ERA in 40 appearances and 39 innings to finish the regular season.
In the postseason, Weaver ceded five earned runs over three appearances.
Why Yankees Should Prefer Williams
For as much as Williams struggled in a Yankees uniform, he also was incredibly unlucky. The 31-year-old had an expected ERA (xERA) of 3.04, which ranked in the 87th percentile per Baseball Savant, while also boasting an elite strikeout rate of 34.7 percent that placed in the 97th percentile.
His 2.68 FIP also suggests that he was performing at a higher level than the surface-level numbers indicated, which is a strong sign that he could bounce back in 2026.
Weaver is an above-average reliever, evidenced by a 2.97 xERA this season after posting a 2.89 ERA over a full sample size in 2024, but Williams is a safer bet for the Yankees moving forward.
