Three Yankees Make Top 200 List After Missing Original Cut

While everyone's goal is to make a Top 100 list, it's great to still see the New York Yankees have some representation in this one.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel compiled a list of the "superlatives" for rankings No. 101-200. The Yankees have their fair share of Top 100 prospects, but it's up to these three to continue to prove that New York has a solid minor league system.

The likes of Dax Kilby, Carlos Lagrange, and Spencer Jones all made this ilst. Of that trio, Jones is by far the most talked about. That said, he ended up being the lowest ranked out of the three.

Regardless, all three would love to make their big league debuts this season. It remains to be seen whether or not any of them will be traded as now being listed as a Top 200 prospect certainly holds some weight.

113. Dax Kilby

The Yankees 2025 No. 39 overall pick is just 19-years-old but clearly many believe the sky is the limit. In his 68 at-bats last year, Kilby posted a .353 batting average and added 16 stolen bases.

The lefty is as quality of a shortstop as it gets. Knowing just how much this team is going to want to prioritize their middle infield moving forward, a possible extension for Jazz Chisholm could be questioned.

It's not like Kilby is expected to join the Yankees this season, but seeing him so high on this list shows just how highly people are thinking of him. For the Yankees, that's a great sign.

159. Carlos Lagrange

The lone Yankees pitcher in this list is a 22-year-old righty. Last year was a big one for Lagrange as he went 11-8, throwing 120.0 innings in the process. His 3.53 ERA brought down his career number to 4.05. Knowing his ERA was 6.86 the year prior, this was a great sign.

177. Spencer Jones

Everyone loves to talk about the number of times Jones strikes out, and rightfully so. 554 career strikeouts in 1493 at-bats is far from ideal, and that's just part of the problem.

If Jones doesn't improve, he'll no longer be a coveted trade piece. The Yankees have long discussed moving on from Jones, but the former No. 25 overall pick has to prove himself. The only thing he's been consistent with is his strikeouts, and that's not a number either the Yankees or a trade partner wants to hear.

