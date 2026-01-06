Yankees Aren't Serious About Blue Jays Star?

The New York Yankees still appear to be lying in wait this offseason, working towards a deal with free agent Cody Bellinger if they can and checking in on a number of options if they can't.

Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop/designated hitter Bo Bichette has been one of those names in recent weeks, particularly as the Yankees listen to offers for current second baseman Jazz Chisholm (Bichette is not expected to play shortstop again in 2026 after a shoddy defense performance there in 2025).

In an appearance on Foul Territory, Yankees beat reporter for The Athletic Chris Kirschner poured cold water on the rumor that the Yankees are serious about Bichette, appearing to dispel a theory that Jim Bowden floated on MLB Radio this week.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"If Bellinger is their number one priority, I do not think that they would be getting both Bellinger and Bichette," Kirschner said. "It would be likely that Bichette would be a backup option if Bellinger goes elsewhere — which I am not expecting."

"I do think that eventually the Yankees and Bellinger will agree to a new deal. But I've heard that the Yankees' interest in Bichette is really not even that solidified. Yes, they've checked in — the one thing I will say about checking in on free agents is, it is the job of the general manager to check in on everybody that's out there."

Bellinger Still Yankees' Top Priority

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Yankees have been chasing Bellinger all winter, and they do not seem to be close on a deal yet. Per Buster Olney of ESPN, the Yankees want Bellinger, but there is still a "sizable gap" in their negotiations. This has been the theme of the Yankees/Bellinger talks all offseason.

Adding Bichette would require the Yankees to make some strange changes, given that they have a powerful slugger and defender in Chisholm at second already. Bichette would get them the lineup balance they want, but he would come at a high cost, and the Yankees don't seem inclined to make several big-budget moves this winter.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) runs of the field between innings during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bowden told MLB Radio that the Yankees are "obsessed" with adding a right-handed hitter this offseason, and Bichette would fit the bill. In the same segment, he threw out Nico Hoerner's name as a potential second baseman, a move that would also require a Chisholm trade or a new position for Chisholm. Hoerner, 28, is also right-handed and batted .297 in 2025 on a season that also earned him a second Gold Glove.

The Yankees want Bellinger, but if they also want balance. If they can't get him, Bichette is a strong backup, but he would throw a wrench in the Yankees' current, presumed plan to "run it back". However, if they are "obsessed" with lineup balance, they're unlikely to do much better.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!