Yankees Should Go All-In On Brewers Ace

At this point in the offseason, something has to give. The New York Yankees have seen no movement on their progress with Cody Bellinger, and that leaves fans a bit unsettled.

Sure, the team has been linked to a guy like Bo Bichette, but then other reports surfaced saying they aren't actually going to pursue that option.

Having not made a major transaction in half a year, the Yankees have a short window to make up for their lost time. Time and time again, this team has come up short, or simply hasn't truly competed for big free agent names.

While a ton of the attention has been on their offense, there's one name that continues to be brought up. Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta likely won't get the major deal he's looking for with the Brew Crew, so at this point a trade could be the most viable option.

Yankees Must Give Brewers A Real Offer

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Division Series game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Peralta is set to earn just $8 million this season as his time with the Brewers is seemingly coming to an end. The Yankees pitching staff is far from up to par, so there's no reason they should hold back and deal with this staff for another year.

The Brewers dealt star relievers Josh Hader, Devin Williams, and starter Corbin Burnes in recent years. They are no stranger to replenishing their pitching staff, so this would be yet another instance of that.

Time and time again, the Brewers are able to win their division and make the playoffs. Peralta is a huge reason for that, and his 2025 season speaks for itself. Coming off a year where he won a career high 17 wins, he also sported a career low 2.70 ERA.

Peralta Is Due For A New Contract

Sep 22, 2025; San Diego, California, USA: Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Seemingly the biggest reason New York hasn't gone all-in on Peralta is the fact he's going to earn a significant chunk of change after the 2026 season. He could always be traded for just one year and then the Yankees move on after that, but that would seem like a silly thing to do for as great of a pitcher as he truly is.

Peralta, 29, still has a ton left in the tank. The righty seems to be getting better each and every year, and that sort of stability would be a massive addition to this Yankees rotation. No team can ever have too much pitching depth, it's just a matter of the Yankees meeting the Brewers demands for only one guaranteed year.

