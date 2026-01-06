Cody Bellinger Using Kyle Tucker As Leverage For Yankees Deal

One of the biggest stories all offseason has been where Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger will land.

The New York Yankees finally made a move on Bellinger, but that doesn't mean the lefty is pleased with their offer. It was certainly step one, but the two sides remain quite far off when it comes to Bellinger returning to the Yankees next season.

At this point, Bellinger has adopted the "wait and see" approach. Knowing things have slowed down with Tucker, this could be a scenario where Bellinger's strategy has backfired.

The Yankees certainly have played this game before, but know it's not always one that goes their way. Until Tucker signs somewhere, their ongoing negotiations with Bellinger aren't likely to make any sudden movements.

The Latest On Cody Bellinger And Kyle Tucker

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) flies out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand acknowledges Tucker is the No. 1 free agent on the market. He was linked to the Toronto Blue Jays, but their moves so far have indicated they might not have the money the four-time All-Star desires.

Feinsand knows the 2022 World Series Champion is looking for the $300-400 million range. While it may be unrealistic for Bellinger to also ask for that number, that's reason number one why the Yankees must pick or choose which of the two they would like on their team.

"A reunion between the Yankees and Bellinger has felt inevitable all offseason, though it’s possible that Bellinger will wait for Tucker to sign before making his own deal, giving him further leverage," Feinsand wrote. "Some believe Tucker may be one of the few left-handed hitters whose swing is as tailor-made for the Bronx as Bellinger’s was during his first season in pinstripes, though Bellinger’s price tag figures to be lower and he’s already proven he can handle the New York pressure-cooker."

Cody Bellinger vs. Kyle Tucker

Sep 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At this point in the offseason, the Yankees seem to be dead-set on Bellinger. They aren't even taking a serious look at someone like Bo Bichette who could greatly improve their infield. Instead, they want to bring back Bellinger which is something fans aren't necessarily thrilled about.

Ultimately, there are only five teams Feinsand believes could give Tucker the deal he's looking for. If no one bites, he's going to have to take a huge pay cut just to make sure he's on a team next season. There's no world where Bellinger and Tucker stay free agents much longer, but Tucker's failure to secure a significant long-term deal have put Bellinger in a less than ideal position.

