Yankees Could Leverage Outfield Depth for Tarik Skubal

The New York Yankees are in the market for a starting pitcher, and Detroit Tigers two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal looks to fit the bill. The Yankees will be beginning the 2026 season without three of their starters (Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodón), making Skubal an attractive option.

According to Fansided's Christopher Kline, there's one thing the Yankees have that other suitors for Skubal don't: powerful hitting depth.

"The New York Yankees are well-equipped to put forth a competitive offer, even if Detroit seems reluctant to accept their terms," he wrote.

Yankees Could Trade Prospects to Get Tarik Skubal

Kline then goes on to break down which pitchers from the Yankees could look appealing to Detroit but said their real power lies in their outfield depth between bench players and prospects.

"What really separates the Yankees, however, is the high-upside nature of their offensive prospects. Jasson Domínguez has spent a few years toiling on the MLB roster without an everyday role, to generally negative reviews. But it's easy to forget that he's 22, and Domínguez still generates the sort of exit velocity and raw pop a team in Detroit's position should covet," he wrote.

"Then there's Spencer Jones, who put up 35 home runs and 29 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A last season. He's a legitimate centerfielder (for now), and while the strikeout rate is alarming, Jones' raw potential is undeniable. George Lombard is a jack of all trades and still New York's top prospect, with impressive speed and defensive versatility on top of a rapidly developing hit tool," he continued.

Aug 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA: New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) reacts after hitting a one run single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium.

After signing Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal, the Yankees have far less use for Domínguez. While he could certainly develop into a superstar player, like Kline mentioned, it's difficult to see how he fits onto the Yankees' roster in 2026. There's limited spots on the bench and with Bellinger, Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham signed on as the Yankees' go-to guys, Dominguez is more of a back up option that could even get more time in the minors. For a team that wants to win sooner rather than later and capitalize on Judge's generational talent, it could make sense.

However, it will certainly take more than Domínguez to get the Tigers to deal Skubal. They'd almost definitely have to include another pitcher like Will Warren or 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and might have to include Jones or Lombard, too. That's if Detroit is even willing to deal the pitcher, who boasted a 2.21 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 31 games last year.

