AL Rival Spoiling Yankees, Michael King Reunion?

Who says you can't go home? When it comes to former New York Yankees prospect Michael King, the answer to that question could be the Detroit Tigers.

Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports the Tigers are "showing interest" in King, who became a free agent last month when he opted out of his contract with the Padres. Instead of getting $15 million from San Diego for the 2026 season, he hit the open market after accepting a $3.75 million buyout.

Howeve since the right-hander rejected the Padres' one-year qualifying offer, any team signing King will have to forfeit draft pick compensation to San Diego.

"The Tigers covet pitchers with high-quality changeups and splitters – and they value their draft picks, complicating any pursuit of King after he rejected the qualifying offer," Petzold says.

Bigger Problems

Of course, the Tigers have bigger problems on their radar with rumors (including some with the Yankees) swirling Detroit is ready to trade two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

That's where King enters the picture. Petzold notes that signing the 30-year-old could help soften the blow. if and/or when Skubal leaves town.

"Signing King would provide short-term impact and long-term stability," Petzold reports.

Contract Projections

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel said King will get a three-year, $57 million contract, while Jeff Passan, his colleague at the Worldwide Leader, predicted the pitcher will get a three-year, $75 million contract.

Those are the same terms predicted by The Athletic's Jim Bowden, who listsed the Yankees, Padres, Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox as best fits.

Last month, MLB.com's Will Leitch said New York should consider a reunion with King.

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The right-hander made his big-league debut in 2019 with the Yankees. In five seasons in the Bronx, King posted a 3.38 ERA in 115 appearances, including 19 starts. He had sub-3.00 ERAs for the Yankees in 2022 (2.29) and 2023 (2.75).

New York sent King to San Diego after the 2023 season in the trade which delivered All-Star outfielder Juan Soto to the Yankees.

King battled a shoulder injury this past season and went 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 starts.

But in 2024, his first year in San Diego following the Soto trade, King won a career-high 13 games while throwing a career-best 173.2 innings. That propelled King to a seventh-place finish in voting for the 2024 National League Cy Young Award.

