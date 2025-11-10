Yankees Named Top Landing Spot for Blue Jays Shortstop
The New York Yankees are faced with some big infield decisions this offseason, as starting shortstop Anthony Volpe, fresh off a troublesome season, will be recovering from shoulder surgery when the spring comes. In the meantime, the Yankees are looking for options at shortstop, and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette could come to New York.
The New York Post reported that the Yankees are the third-most likely (+750, per FanDuel) to land Bichette, behind a Blue Jays reunion (-210), and a move to the Atlanta Braves (+500). The Yankees could use the infield help, and snapping up talent from a division rival, especially after such a bitter end to their season, always feels good.
Bichette could help the Yankees make up for the loss of Volpe, a role he would take on with Jose Caballero, or could slot in at second base as-needed to bolster Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s position. Despite a few run-ins with injury, however, Chisholm has been reliable. Braves free agent shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has also been floated as an option for the Yankees in the same role, but serving a dual purpose at shortstop and third base, and has experience playing third.
At present, the Yankees' third baseman is Ryan McMahon, whose defensive performance in 2025 made him a Gold Glove finalist, but whose offensive performance left a lot to be desired. The Yankees could certainly use McMahon's defensive abilities in the coming season, given their notoriously weak defensive season, but Kim could prove to be a stronger infield utility player than Bichette, and cheaper.
Bichette's Price Tag
Bichette has been projected to land an eight-year, $212 million contract, so if the Yankees do go that way, it sends a strong message to their current infield. The Yankees seem to like Volpe very much, even at his worst, but if they can swing someone like Bichette, they might take that bat in the infield and take some risks with a younger player in the outfield.
Bichette will most likely return to the Blue Jays after what he did with them this season. Bichette, who will be 28 in the 2026 season, hit a three-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in their heartbreaking Game 7 loss, and the Blue Jays will likely want him back to flex his talents with them. In the regular season, Bichette batted .311/ .357/ .483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs.
Bichette in Pinstripes?
Despite the fierce rivalry, Bichette might have a soft spot for the Yankees after working with the legendary Don Mattingly (the Blue Jays' bench coach) throughout 2025. After the Blue Jays' defeat in the World Series, Bichette was seen giving Mattingly a hug. Notoriously, despite his proximity to the Yankees' dynasty that won four World Series Championships in five years, 2025 was Mattingly's first World Series (a trip he took with the Blue Jays).
If Bichette does come to the Yankees, it's sure to ignite even more of a rivalry between the Yankees and Blue Jays than the one that emerged naturally in the AL East this season. And the Yankees might finally have a solution at shortstop that fans would revel in.
