Yankees Get Contract Prediction on Bo Bichette

To be the best, you have to beat the best. And what better way for the New York Yankees to do that than by poaching one of the Toronto Blue Jays' best players?

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is spending the offseason building a roster which can take down the Blue Jays, who won the American League East in 2025 and bounced New York from the playoffs in the American League Division Series.

A big part of Toronto's success last year resulted from the stellar play of 27-year-old shortstop Bo Bichette, who's now on the open market.

ESPN's David Schoenfield believes the Yankees will make a bold move and sign Bichette, which would add to their lineup while crippling a division rival.

Clearing Space?

"We're trying to read the tea leaves here, and those Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade rumors keep popping up," Schoenfield writes. "Perhaps the Yankees are trying to clear space for a new infielder?

"Bichette could either provide another option at shortstop to Anthony Volpe, who struggled at the plate in 2025 and saw his defense regress as well, or play second, with Jose Caballero still around to back up both positions," Schoenfield adds.

And don't forget, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand is reporting Bichette is open to a move to second base.

"According to sources, the two-time All-Star has let potential suitors know that he is ready, willing and able to move to second base, the position he played for the first time in his big-league career during this year’s World Series," Feinsand reports.

Contract Projection

So how much would it cost for the Yankees to sign Bichette? ESPN's Kiley McDaniel initially projected Bichette will get a five-year, $130 million contract.

But McDaniel has revised that number after watching designated hitter Kyle Schwarber sign a five-year, $150 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies and former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso land a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

McDaniel's latest contract projection for Bichette is in that same ballpark: five years and $150 million.

"Bichette is one of the best contact hitters in the sport, but he's also valuable because he plays in the middle of the diamond even if he doesn't finish his career as a shortstop," ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

"Bichette hasn't played in more than 135 games in a season since 2022, but still finished 16th in American League MVP voting in 2023 and 2025. "The most recent comp for his free agency might be San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames, who signed a seven-year, $182 million contract last offseason," Rogers adds.

"Bichette is also a couple of years younger than Adames, putting him more in line age-wise withCarlos Correa, who signed a six-year, $200 million contract after a 4.6 fWAR season with Minnesota in 2022," Rogers concludes.

Why The Fuss?

Why all the fuss about Bichette? The seven-year MLB veteran has four top-16 finishes in American League MVP voting in the last five seasons. He led the AL in base hits in 2021 and 2022 and was runner-up to Aaron Judge for the 2025 AL batting title.

Bichette tied his career high by hitting .311 this season and has a lifetime .294 batting average.

