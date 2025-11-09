Yankees' Anthony Volpe Solution Just Hit Free Agency
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe had a difficult 2025, to say the least. Now, with the revelation that he had been dealing with a shoulder injury for much of the season, the Yankees are working to build an infield that can accommodate his absence for the beginning of the season, and allow him to become their shortstop again once he's healthy. They might have their solution in a newly-available infielder.
The Case for Kim
Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays at the deadline, has just hit free agency, and he has the batting ability, defense pedigree and versatility to get the job done.
"Last winter, Kim felt like potential insurance against an Anthony Volpe regression (about that) and lingering uncertainty about Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s position/the viability of DJ LeMahieu," FanSided's Adam Weinrib wrote, arguing Kim's case for the Yankees. "[...] Kim started every game he played in 2024 at shortstop, but covered third base 30 times in a season as recently as 2023, his strongest campaign across the board (14th in NL MVP, 107 OPS+, 5.4 bWAR, Gold Glove win)."
The infield versatility is a strong upside, as the Yankees' current third baseman — trade deadline acquisition Ryan McMahon — did not have a promising offensive start in New York. Despite a Gold Glove finalist performance on defense, McMahon batted .214/ .312/ .381 with 20 home runs and 52 RBIs on the season, with a disappointing 32.3% strikeout rate. He is clearly capable of better offense, as this was his worst offensive showing to date, but if he doesn't pull it together in 2026, the Yankees would have a strong backup option.
Kim didn't see much playing time this year, appearing in only 48 total games, but batted .234/ .304/ .345 and proved to be a defensive asset for the Braves in his brief stint.
Yankees' Shortstop Options
The Yankees' other shortstop option (if you will) is fellow trade deadline acquisition Jose Caballero, who fans strongly preferred to Volpe during the rough patches this season. At least to start with, Caballero and Kim would be an excellent combination at the position, given their talents. This season, Caballero batted .236/ .339/ .347 with five home runs, 36 RBIs and 49 stolen bases.
The Yankees did not disclose the severity of Volpe's shoulder injury until the season was over, revealing that the issue had plagued him since May and that he would undergo surgery as a result. Volpe is expected to be out until May 2026, and if the Yankees decide to give Caballero a boost at the position while Volpe recovers, they could do a whole lot worse than Kim.
