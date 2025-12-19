Bo Bichette News Could Spell Disaster for Yankees' Jazz Chisholm

The New York Yankees, of course, feel they already have their shortstop of the future in Anthony Volpe (much to fans' dismay.) But, the Pinstripes are also in the market for a superstar hitter, and Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette might just fit the bill, especially after recent comments came to light about him switching positions.

According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, Bichette is willing to make a change to a different infield position.

“The shortstop market has been terrible, but people are not necessarily looking at Bichette as a shortstop,” Feinsand said (h/t New York Post Sports). “He is starting to tell teams he’s willing to move to second base.”

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Bo Bichette (11) hits an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Bichette has come forward as a second baseman. Ahead of the 2025 World Series, which the Blue Jays would go on to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in heartbreaking fashion, he expressed a similar sentiment.

“It was something that I felt like I could get ready for quicker than another position," Bichette said. "I just want to be ready to help the team in any way that is afforded to me, so that felt like an opportunity for me, and obviously they were on board with it.”

Bo Bichette Position Switch Could be Bad for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

While the comments are likely good news for Bichette, who is seeking a massive contract as a free agent, they could spell disaster for another infielder: Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yankees have been in the market for a consistent, big-name bat this offseason. While most signs point to a heavy-hitting outfielder like Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker, it's possible Bichette fits the mold. Chisholm has already been named as a possible trade piece for a Yankees team that also needs more closer depth and a another starting pitcher who will be healthy on Opening Day.

Sep 19, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws to first for an out during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Chisholm had a wildly productive offensive year in 2025, hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases, making him a member of the elite 30/30 club. However, he has difficulty base hitting, and can be inconsistent at the plate, oscillating between massive homers and strikeouts. General manager Brian Cashman described the team as "open minded" about a trade involving Chisholm during Winter Meetings.

There's good news for Chisholm, though. There are no guarantees that Bichette would be as successful defensively at shortstop, and the Yankees will need a big trade to deal him. Even with Bichette, there's always the possibility that the team moves Chisholm back to third base (though he is better at second) and part ways with Ryan McMahon, whose bat is significantly weaker.

