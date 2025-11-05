Yankees Could Have New All-Star Trade Target?
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has some tough decisions to make when it comes to the construction of the club's outfield for 2026.
Yes, we know right fielder Aaron Judge will be back. But Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham are free agents. It's possible one or both could be packing their bags.
It's also possible Cashman makes a splash by signing Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker, who's generally considered the best all-around athlete on the open market.
Or Cashman could double down on the club's youth movement with Jasson Dominguez and top outfield prospect Spencer Jones.
New Outfield Option
But according to NJ.com's Randy Miller and Bob Klapisch, there's a new option on the table.
"What I would do is try to bring back Bellinger to play center or try to make a trade with the Guardians for Steven Kwan to play left. Kwan is probably attainable because he’s two years away from free agency and projected to make $8.8 million next season," Miller says.
"If the Yankees get Kwan, Dominguez or Jones probably goes to Cleveland and the other starts in center. Kwan would be a great Yankees fit. He’d give them a true leadoff hitter to bat in front of Aaron Judge. He’s also won four Gold Gloves in the last four years," Miller adds.
What Can Kwan Do?
So what would the Yankees be getting in the 28-year-old Kwan?
"To me, Kwan is another Brett Gardner, maybe even a little better," Miller notes. "Just look at Kwan’s stats for the last two years, .292 with 14 homers and 12 steals in 2024, .272 with 11 homers and 21 steals in 2025.
"The Yankees scored the most runs in the majors last season and could be a better offense next year with a lineup starting with Kwan, Judge and Ben Rice, then Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm and Dominguez or Jones hitting fourth through sixth," Miller reports.
Moving On From The Martian?
Would the Yankees be ready to part with Dominguez, once the club's top prospect down on the farm?
"I would try to get Kwan. I have a lot of enthusiasm for Dominguez’s upside. I still think he’s going to have a good career, but I don’t think necessarily it’s going to happen in New York. He probably would be a very good player for the Guardians," Klapisch says.
"The Yankees need contact hitters like Kwan. They need hitters who don’t just put the ball in play, but ones who will frustrate pitchers and drive up their pitch counts … foul ball, foul ball, foul ball. That’s how the Blue Jays ended the Yankees’ season. The Yankees need a lineup that bears some resemblance to Toronto’s. Kwan fits that profile," Klapisch concludes.
Kwan has won a Gold Glove Award in each of his four MLB seasons, making the All-Star roster each of the last two years. He also finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2022.
In his first full season in the majors, the 22-year-old Dominguez played in 123 games this year, hitting .257 with 10 home runs, 47 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.
