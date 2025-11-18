AL East Rival Edging Yankees for Kyle Tucker?

Will the New York Yankees once again finish as runner-up to the Toronto Blue Jays? That's one potential storyline as the Hot Stove heats up around the league.

The Blue Jays edged the Yankees for the 2025 American League East division title, then bounced New York from the playoffs in the American League Division Series. This time around, Toronto could be beating the Yankees in the race for Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker.

The 28-year-old is the best all-around player on the open market. The Athletic's Jim Bowden told MLB Radio he's high on Tucker going to the Blue Jays.

Northern Exposure

"If he joins the Blue Jays, he is their second-best player to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Period," Bowden says.

"When you're running a franchise like Mark Shapiro that's representing the country of Canada, and you are one inch away from winning a world championship, it's pedal to the metal, baby. If you're that close to winning, and you have a chance to get Kyle Tucker, yes, get it done," Bowden adds.

"So you're that close, you've got the money, you've got the resources, finish the job," Bowden concludes.

Market Analysis

Last week, Bowden broke down the entire market for Tucker.

"Tucker fits the best with teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, Mets, Royals and Blue Jays," Bowden wrote. "I also think the Giants and Phillies would be great fits, but it sounds like the Giants are directing their money toward pitching and the Phillies are trying to retain their own free agents before looking at Tucker."

Contract Projections

The former general manager projects Tucker will get a 10-year, $427 million contract.

"Tucker falls in that interesting bucket where he will rightly demand a contract in excess of $300 million, but the number of teams willing to pay that will limit his options. The Dodgers and Giants make sense, as do the Phillies," ESPN's Jeff Passan says.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reacts after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning in game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman predicts Tucker will land an 11-year, $375 million contract.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has to decide how much is too much for Tucker, who has hit at least 22 home runs in each of the last five seasons. The four-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 and Silver Slugger Award in 2023. In fact, Tucker finished fifth in voting for American League MVP in 2023 after driving in a career-high and league-leading 112 runs.

Other Options

If Tucker's price tag exceeds $400 million, which is quite possible, Cashman and the Yankees could pivot and focus on re-signing Cody Belllinger and/or Trent Grisham.

Or New York can go back to the future and pair Jasson Dominguez and top outfield prospect Spencer Jones with three-time American League MVP Aaron Judge.

