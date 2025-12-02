Yankees Offseason Priorities Growing With Devin Williams News

The offseason shuffle is just getting started and the New York Yankees are down a player, with closing pitcher Devin Williams agreeing to a deal with the Pinstripes' crosstown rivals, the New York Mets.

The Mets signed Williams to a three-year, $45 million deal after an apparent bidding war between several teams. In 67 games and 62 innings in 2025, Williams threw a 4.79 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. While those are not typically the numbers of a $45 million closer, it was broadly considered to be a down season for the seven-year pro, who boasts a 2.45 career ERA and 1.04 WHIP through 297.2 innings pitched.

What Does Devin Williams Signing with the Mets Mean for the Yankees?

Losing Williams is both a good and bad thing for the Yankees. On one hand, their shopping list this offseason is already long.

The Pinstripes need to sign another hard-hitting outfielder (even with Trent Grisham accepting the qualifying offer the team extended to him). That could be Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker or Steven Kwan or any other free agent that fits the bill, as the Yankees have been linked to all of them.

Then there's the starting rotation. New York lost Gerrit Cole to Tommy John surgery in 2025, and he won't be back for Opening Day. Neither will Carlos Rodón, who had to have a more minor offseason surgery, or Clarke Schmidt, who could miss the enter 2026 season after also needing Tommy John.

With Williams off the table and across town, the Yankees now need to find another closer. Relief pitching was one of the biggest struggles for the Pinstripes in 2025, and it looks like 2026 could be no different. David Bednar and Luke Weaver (who may also depart in free agency) are both solid, but not consistent enough to be winning games at the rate the Yankees would like. Blown saves made it a tough summer in the Bronx at times, so the team has to add one more to-do to their list.

Who Could the Yankees Sign at Closer?

The top relievers on the market are (ironically enough) long time Mets right-hander Edwin Díaz and San Diego Padres flamethrower Robert Suarez. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand even linked the Yankees to Díaz as a possible option to fix their bullpen woes. However, those players would likely command a big contract the Yankees may not be willing to sign.

Fortunately, the list of relief pitchers on the market is long. Hopefully, the Yankees can get a more solid closer with Williams donning the blue and orange in 2026.

