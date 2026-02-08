Yankees May Regret Trading Outfield Prospect to Marlins

No one was debating whether or not bringing in Ryan Weathers was the right decision, but now the New York Yankees have to face the consequences of their decision.

It took not one, but four prospects to trade with the Miami Marlins. One of those happened to be Dillon Lewis, an outfielder with a tremendous upside.

The Yankees have their fair share of top prospects, and Lewis was certainly up on their list. At 22-years-old, some would argue they gave up on him far too soon.

That said, the Yankees mission was clear. They wanted to upgrade their pitching staff, and did just that by bringing in Weathers.

Ryan Weathers Trade Could Come Back to Haunt Yankees

May 20, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) looks on against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso, and Juan Matheus were all needed to bring Weathers to the Bronx. Ultimately, that's a steep price to pay, but the Yankees knew they needed to add a pitcher who could make an immediate impact.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently broke down 15 of the top prospects who were traded ahead of the 2026 season, and Lewis clocked in at No. 10.

"Lewis has a clear up arrow next to his name following a 22-homer, 26-steals performance in his first full professional season, and he is already looking like one of the heists of the 2024 draft class when he was a 13th-round selection. To put those numbers into context, there were only 16 prospects across all of minor league baseball who had 20/20 seasons in 2025," he wrote.

Yankees Outfield Depth Led to Lewis Being Traded

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a sliding catch on a pop up by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (not pictured) during the first inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Lewis, the former Florida State League player of the month, was starting to find his footing within the Yankees organization. They drafted him No. 391 overall in 2024, but the righty has already surpassed all expecations.

In a move where four prospects are gone just like that, it's easy to forget about them and act like they were never on the team in the first place. While more often than not these trades don't amount to much, Lewis is a player the Yankees may want back in a few years time.

It's not like the Marlins expect him to make the big leagues this season, but he's already shown flashes of greatness in the minors. Last year, Lewis sported a .237 batting average but had 22 homers and 79 RBIs in 465 at-bats. Having already stolen 29 career bases, his speed is second-to-none and is something the Yankees could've desperately used.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!