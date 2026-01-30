Yankees' Ryan Weathers Could Be Star With All-Star Comparisons

It's been a quiet offseason for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, whose biggest move to date has been re-signing outfielder Cody Bellinger, giving him a five-year, $162.5 million contract.

Receiving far less attention than the Bellinger deal was the one Cashman completed with the Miami Marlins for left-hander Ryan Weathers. In fact, MLB.com's David Adler believes Weathers could be a breakout star.

Adler says Weathers could be the 2026 version of Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo, who was a "surprise standout in a talented rotation" last season.

Surprise Standout

Woo, 26, went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA last season while earning his first All-Star nod.

"The Mariners' starting rotation is loaded, with Logan Gilbert, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryce Miller … and Woo, who was the surprise breakout of the bunch in 2025, emerging as Seattle's No. 1 and a top-five Cy Young finisher," Adler writes.

"The 2026 Yankees rotation should be similarly talented -- Gerrit Cole will eventually be back, and Carlos Rodón, and there's already Max Fried and Cam Schlittler and Luis Gil and Will Warren. But now there's also Weathers, whom the Yankees just traded four prospects to acquire," Adler adds.

Closest Comps

If that doesn't move the needle for you, then consider some of the other comps Adler drew for Weathers.

Jun 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Weathers is the type of high-upside arm who could steal the show in the Bronx. The 26-year-old is one of the hardest-throwing lefty starters in the Majors, he's got a nasty sweeper and changeup, and based on his pitch profile, his closest comps are (Jesus) Luzardo, Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet," Adler concludes.

That's pretty lofty praise for Weathers, comparing him to the two-time defending American League Cy Young Award winner (Skubal) and the majors' strikeout king last season (Crochet).

Weathers Forecast

The injury-prone Weathers missed chunks of the 2025 season with a lat strain and left forearm strain. He started eight games for the Marlins, going 2-2 with a 3.99 ERA.

The southpaw made his MLB debut in the 2020 National League Division Series with the Padres. His regular-season debut came in 2021, during which he split time between San Diego's starting rotation and bullpen.

The Padres shipped him to the Marlins before the 2023 trade deadline. He made a career-high 16 starts in 2024, with a career-low 3.63 ERA and career-high 2.1 WAR.

Cashman sent four prospects to the Marlins earlier this month to bring Weathers to the Bronx.

