Yankees' Brian Cashman Determined to Beat Dodgers

Move over, New York Yankees, there's a new Evil Empire in town and their name is the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the Pinstripes were long considered by many to be the enemy of baseball, haters are turning their attention to the west coast club and their enormous salary spending.

This offseason alone, the Dodgers have added Kyle Tucker and Edwin Díaz to a team that already features Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman. Their salary spending above the luxury tax threshold (about $168 million, per Sportrac) is more than some teams' entire payroll. Yankees fans are certainly wondering one thing: how can they compete?

NJ.com's Bob Klapisch spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman this week and asked him if the Yankees in their current form would take down the juggernaut if it came to a rematch of the 2024 World Series, where Los Angeles took down New York in five games.

“The goal is to find a way,” Cashman said. “First, we have to win the East. Then we have to win the pennant, neither of which happened last year. That’s our only focus.”

Yankees Trying to Return to World Series and Win

Klapisch went on to ask Cashman about the Dodgers' massive salary spend and if he thinks the LA club has an unfair advantage because they're willing to spend so much. Cashman offered a typical response for GMs confronted with tough questions.

“They’re playing by the rules,” he said. “So we just have to find a way to beat them on the field.”

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

To beat them on the field, the Yankees made one giant deal this offseason to retain former Dodgers MVP Cody Bellinger. They've made some other, smaller deals as well, but Bellinger is the splashiest signing so far, and may continue to be. Of course, the lineup in New York has no shortage of firepower, but many have been wondering if it will be enough.

Last year, the Yankees didn't even have a chance to face off once again with the Dodgers. After a difficult mid-season slump, the Yankees were behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox for the AL East.

While they managed to reclaim some glory, tying with Toronto record-wise for the the AL overall, the Blue Jays crushed them in the postseason. Then, not even the club that so easily shuts down the likes of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton could stand against LA. Hopefully for Yankees fans, the story will be different in 2026.

