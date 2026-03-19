Yankees' Ryan Weathers Trade Reaches New Low

Ryan Weathers, by far, has been the New York Yankees biggest disappointment this spring.

New York brought him in for four prospects, each of wish they probably wish they'd have back on their roster right about now.

Weathers was brought in to help this team's starting pitching depth, something they knew they needed with both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon starting the year on the injured list.

The Yankees saw a glimpse of what Weathers could do, but most of his innings have been abysmal. Somehow he reached a new low against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ryan Weathers Gives Up Another Seven Earned Runs

Ryan Weathers with another rough start out in Dunedin. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/n7Dahqr1fb — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) March 19, 2026

New York had a team ERA just south of 4.00 coming into the game but that will certainly skyrocket as Weathers' is up to 11.68. He's hurting this team in more ways than one, and there's no safety net anymore to say it's only Spring Training so isn't a concern.

Weathers has had a series of bad starts that give Yankees fans more than enough to be concerned about. It's not like they gave up top prospects like Elmer Rodriguez, Carlos Lagrange, or Spencer Jones, but that's not the point.

Manager Aaron Boone knew this starting rotation needed some upgrades, but Weathers just allowed eight hits in three innings of work against a division rival. New York's trade continues to look worse, and Weathers five strikeouts in that frame certainly don't make up for the number of hits and runs he's given up.

Weathers is Boom or Bust

George Springer's second homer of Spring Training is GRAND 💥 pic.twitter.com/t26QSEo71q — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2026

The 26-year old gave up a pair of homers against Toronto in a game that proved just how much confidence Boone had in him. Instead of getting to pitch at home, Weathers has been tested with the long bus rides and everything that comes to the grueling Spring Training road schedule. This wasn't his first start away from home, but that doesn't excuse the results, or lack thereof.

One of the biggest concerns with Weathers was the fact he hadn't hit triple digits in a single season. He's injury prone and carried a career 4.93 ERA to New York. That sort of baggage isn't something the Yankees expected to translate to their team, but it clearly has and time is running out.

New York eyes a four-man starting rotation due to how many off days they have early, but Weathers is now in danger of losing his spot to Luis Gil, a pitcher who's been just as bad but at this point they may have no choice.

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