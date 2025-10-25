Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Should Gamble on Aging Slugger Over Bryce Harper

The New York Yankees might benefit from re-signing this veteran, even though he's almost 40, instead of trying to acquire Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper.

Delilah Bourque

Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts as he scores a run during the fourth inning in game three of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts as he scores a run during the fourth inning in game three of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
As the MLB offseason continues and free agency draws closer, the New York Yankees are, as always, looking into all options. While the outfield and starting rotation are the biggest headliners for the Pinstripes' free agency hunt, there's also a looming question mark over third base.

A number of analysts have linked the Yankees to Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper, who is likely going to command a huge contract. Harper is a great player, but instead of spending big money on a guy who just had one of his worst seasons in years, they should roll the dice on retaining Paul Goldschmidt.

For many Pinstripes faithful, it might not make sense to keep an older player on the roster who was good in 2025, but not as great as he had been in previous years. However, the Yankees are in a unique position at first.

New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice
Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees first baseman Ben Rice (22) tosses to first for an out in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ben Rice is Not a For-Sure First Baseman

Many would see Ben Rice as the presumptive starter on first next season, it might not be so simple. The utility player was a proven asset at both designated hitter and at catcher. Should Giancarlo Stanton suffer another stint on the injury list or Austin Wells have another serious slump (and both situations seem like very real possibilities) having Rice ready to go would be a huge benefit.

That would leave a hole at first base and Goldschmidt could be there to fill in. His offensive stats were red hot at the beginning of the 2025 season, then cooled down to about league average, slashing .274/ .328/ .403. Harper, on the other hand slashed .261/ .357/ .487 in 2025 — his worst season since 2020.

New York Yankees first base Paul Goldschmidt
Aug 21, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first base Paul Goldschmidt (48) hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Defensively, Goldschmidt is an incredibly solid option at first and was a bright spot in some games where the Yankees just could not stop committing errors. While Harper is also a competent first baseman, the big money he's going to command is just not worth it.

If the Yankees can get Goldschmidt on another one year deal for less than he garnered in 2025, why not have him on the roster for one more year and commit the money they would have spent on Harper to getting a big name pitcher like Tarik Skubal?

Goldschmidt Retirement Rumors?

There were some rumors that Goldschmidt could retire and a deal would be off the table because, well, he's 38. But in, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the veteran shut down the rumors with three simple words.

"I love playing," he said.

