Yankees Shouldn't Go After Bryce Harper
Could the New York Yankees capitalize on a chance to pry Bryce Harper away from the Philadelphia Phillies after essentially neglecting to make an all-out pursuit for the two-time MVP when he was a free agent seven years ago?
Insider Discusses Harper Trade Possibility
The New York Post's Joel Sherman stated that he would not be "100% shocked" if the Phillies traded Harper this offseason during a recent episode of the "Pinstripe Post" podcast, though he raised a number of reasons as to why the Yankees potentially shouldn't explore a deal for him if we were to be made available.
“I don’t think there’s ever anything crazy about Yankees fans dreaming,” Sherman said. “Historically, they go after stars. But Harper just had, like, his worst season, and he’s 33. And he's a violent player in the way he swings, and the way he runs, and you have to ask seriously, ‘Am I about to buy the worst years of Bryce Harper’s career because I'm in love with the name, and I'm miserable that I didn't sign him when he was 26.'
Is Harper Available?
Even if the Yankees were gung-ho on throwing caution to the wind and doing whatever it takes to land Harper, there's been little to no indication that the Phillies would consider moving on from the face of their franchise up to this point.
While Dave Dombrowski, Philadelphia's president of baseball operations, stated that he doesn't "really know the answer" as to whether or not Harper can "rise to the next level again", per ESPN's News Service, he still has six seasons left on the 13-year, $330 million contract he inked with the franchise in 2019 and would appear to want to remain with the club moving forward.
Why Yankees Shouldn't Consider Harper Trade
In a world where Harper and the Phillies have a falling out and explore their options on the trade market, the Yankees should not throw their hat into the ring.
While that might sound crazy considering he's one of the best hitters of this generation and a future Hall of Famer, New York would be best served using its assets to upgrade other parts of the roster.
Harper is still a major threat at the plate, evidenced by his .844 OPS and 27 home runs this past season, but his age and style of play are reasons to potentially shy away from him, as Sherman noted.
Furthermore, the Yankees already have their first baseman of the future in Ben Rice, who blasted 26 homers with an .836 OPS this year while owning some of the most impressive batted ball data in the sport.
Even if Harper were able to move back to right field, which would shift Aaron Judge back over to center, there's an argument to be made that both Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger, who are set to become free agents this offseason, are much better fits for the Yankees.
While New York loves going after stars, Harper is not a realistic option in really any way possible.
