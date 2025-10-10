Yankees Infielder Predicted to Find New Home
With the New York Yankees' playoff run officially over, all eyes are turning towards what the storied club will be up to in the offseason. The Bronx Bombers have a few players eligible for free agency, with some not expected to last. NJ.com's Randy Miller predicted that, with the rise of second-year utility player Ben Rice, veteran Paul Goldschmidt is not likely to appear in pinstripes for the 2026 season.
"The seven-time All-Star and former MVP enjoyed his first and probably only Yankees season," Miller wrote. "He loved playing with (Aaron) Judge and enjoyed mentoring Ben Rice at first base. As the year went on, Goldschmidt looked his age more and more, while Rice was getting most of the starts against right-handed pitching.
"He wants to play next season, but probably will hunt for a spot where he could get at least semi-regular starts. That won’t happen with the Yankees, who are committed to Rice at first when he’s not getting occasional starts at catcher."
Miller went on to predict that Goldschmidt will land with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason. The 15-year MLB veteran had the second-highest batting average (.274) of all qualified hitters on the Yankees this season, trailing just captain and right fielder Aaron Judge (.331). Goldschmidt also hit a .328 on-base percentage and .403 slugging percentage, some of his best numbers in years.
Paul Goldschmidt's Time as a New York Yankee
The Yankees signed Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12 million deal last offseason. It was a major pivot for the club after losing Juan Soto to their crosstown rival, the New York Mets, on a historic contract. Though losing Soto was a huge blow at the time, the Yankees managed to get to the AL Divisional Series thanks in part to Goldschmidt and fellow offseason acquisition Cody Bellinger. The Mets, on the other hand, had the biggest payroll in all of baseball in 2025 and no postseason to show for it.
The Yankees have several question marks forming in free agency. Bellinger announced he would opt-out of the last year of his contract that he initially signed with the Chicago Cubs, presumably in search of a bigger number. Relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams, both of whom faced inconsistency in 2025, are also eligible to be free agents.
One thing remains clear, though: the Yankees are going to have to make some changes in the offseason if they want to make it back to the World Series and end the second-longest drought in club history.
