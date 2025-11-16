Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Pitcher

The New York Yankees have signed former Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Yovanny Cruz to a minor league deal for the 2026 season, according to his transactions log. The deal was official as of Nov. 8, but it took a couple of days to appear on his page.

Cruz, who was never played past Double-A in his nine-year career, was subsequently assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Cruz's Background

Cruz has a career record of 13-13, with a 3.49 ERA, 30 starts, seven saves and 288 strikeouts in 116 games.

In 2016, Cruz signed with the Chicago Cubs as a 17-year-old out of the Dominican Republic. He remained in the Cubs' system until he elected to become a free agent in 2023. He was also set back two years after a cancelled 2020 season and a season-ending injury in 2021.

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Yovanny Cruz (82) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cruz then joined the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League and signed with the San Diego Padres. Cruz spent the 2024 season with the San Antonio Missions before electing for free agency again and signing with the Red Sox.

Cruz appeared in 34 games and recorded six saves in Double-A Portland. His record was 2-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 72 strikeouts in nearly 60 innings pitched. Cruz also had a career-high 10.92 K/9 and 5.16 H/9.

The area Cruz struggled with the most in 2025 was walking batters. He gave 44 free passes, a career-worst, and had a concerning 6.67 BB/9.

Cruz's Outlook

Cruz has some solid potential with a fastball that can touch triple-digits and mixes it well with a slider that sits in the high-80s, a sweeping curveball and a low-90s changeup. If he can keep it closer to the strike zone and cut down the walks, he could be a decent addition to the Yankees' farm system.

Cruz has yet to make his major league debut at 26 years old. He still holds his rookie eligibility and his minor league options.

Cruz also could likely leave the Yankees' system at the conclusion of the 2026 season, as he can opt for free agency at the end of every season until he advances to the majors and signs a guaranteed contract.

This isn't a big free agency signing for the Yankees by any means, but it is a start to an offseason that could see some big names signing to the pinstripes in the future.

