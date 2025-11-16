Seven Names to Watch Before Yankees 40-Man Roster

The MLB is preparing for the upcoming 40-man roster deadline, set for November 18 at 6pm, and the New York Yankees are expected to move some minor league players to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Per MLB.com, the Rule 5 Draft will take place on December 10.

"Eligible players who are not added to their respective organization's roster by then can be selected by another organization in the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Wednesday, Dec. 10, in Orlando," the MLB staff wrote.



"Players first signed at age 18 or younger must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible to be drafted by other organizations through the Rule 5 process. Players signed at 19 years or older have to be protected within four seasons. Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. If that player doesn't stay on the 26-man roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000."

Names to Watch as the Deadline Looms

Mar 4, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones (78) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Post's Greg Joyce named seven minor league players in the Yankees' farm system who are considered likely candidates for the 40-man roster heading into 2026. Spencer Jones, the Yankees' 24-year-old outfield prospect, may be the likeliest, as well as starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz.

Spencer Jones: OF, 24 years old. Jones had a .274/ .362/ .571 slash line in 2025 with a .933 OPS. He was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A, and has been compared to Aaron Judge for his slugging ability (and concerningly high strikeout rate).

Elmer Rodríguez-Cruz: RHP, 22 years old. Rodríguez-Cruz was promoted twice in 2022, making his way from High-A to Triple-A, and boasted a 2.58 ERA on the season overall. He topped out at a 98 mph fastball in 2025.

Chase Hampton: RHP, 24 years old. Hampton suffered a season-ending injury before the 2025 season had even begun, and underwent Tommy John surgery back in February. Last February, when evaluated, some reportedly believed that Hampton had a higher ceiling of talent than current Yankees pitcher Will Warren.

Hampton had a 2.41 ERA in 2024, and was promoted twice, elevating him from rookie ball to Double-A.

Feb 12, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Chase Hampton (86) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brock Selvidge: LHP, 23 years old. Selvidge was also promoted from rookie ball to Double-A in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 4.68 ERA. His slider is his best pitch, and he uses it almost half the time.

Brendan Beck: RHP, 27 years old. Beck was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A in 2025, and finished with a 3.36 ERA. Last season, in rookie ball and High-A, he had a 1.59.

Eric Reyzelman: RHP, 24 years old. Reyzelman played all of 2025 with the SWB RailRiders, finishing with a 4.29 in 34 games as a reliever.

T. J. Rumfield: 1B, 25 years old. Rumfield played all of 2025 in Triple-A as well, slashing .285/ .378/ .447 with an .825 OPS. He hit 16 home runs and 87 RBIs.

The Yankees will also await free agent outfielder Trent Grisham's answer to their $22 million qualifying offer, which he is not expected to accept.

