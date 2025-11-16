Seven Names to Watch Before Yankees 40-Man Roster
In this story:
The MLB is preparing for the upcoming 40-man roster deadline, set for November 18 at 6pm, and the New York Yankees are expected to move some minor league players to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.
Per MLB.com, the Rule 5 Draft will take place on December 10.
"Eligible players who are not added to their respective organization's roster by then can be selected by another organization in the Rule 5 Draft, which is set for Wednesday, Dec. 10, in Orlando," the MLB staff wrote.
"Players first signed at age 18 or younger must be added to 40-man rosters within five seasons or they become eligible to be drafted by other organizations through the Rule 5 process. Players signed at 19 years or older have to be protected within four seasons. Clubs pay $100,000 to select a player in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. If that player doesn't stay on the 26-man roster for the full season, he must be offered back to his former team for $50,000."
Names to Watch as the Deadline Looms
The New York Post's Greg Joyce named seven minor league players in the Yankees' farm system who are considered likely candidates for the 40-man roster heading into 2026. Spencer Jones, the Yankees' 24-year-old outfield prospect, may be the likeliest, as well as starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz.
Spencer Jones: OF, 24 years old. Jones had a .274/ .362/ .571 slash line in 2025 with a .933 OPS. He was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A, and has been compared to Aaron Judge for his slugging ability (and concerningly high strikeout rate).
Elmer Rodríguez-Cruz: RHP, 22 years old. Rodríguez-Cruz was promoted twice in 2022, making his way from High-A to Triple-A, and boasted a 2.58 ERA on the season overall. He topped out at a 98 mph fastball in 2025.
Chase Hampton: RHP, 24 years old. Hampton suffered a season-ending injury before the 2025 season had even begun, and underwent Tommy John surgery back in February. Last February, when evaluated, some reportedly believed that Hampton had a higher ceiling of talent than current Yankees pitcher Will Warren.
Hampton had a 2.41 ERA in 2024, and was promoted twice, elevating him from rookie ball to Double-A.
Brock Selvidge: LHP, 23 years old. Selvidge was also promoted from rookie ball to Double-A in 2025, finishing the regular season with a 4.68 ERA. His slider is his best pitch, and he uses it almost half the time.
Brendan Beck: RHP, 27 years old. Beck was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A in 2025, and finished with a 3.36 ERA. Last season, in rookie ball and High-A, he had a 1.59.
Eric Reyzelman: RHP, 24 years old. Reyzelman played all of 2025 with the SWB RailRiders, finishing with a 4.29 in 34 games as a reliever.
T. J. Rumfield: 1B, 25 years old. Rumfield played all of 2025 in Triple-A as well, slashing .285/ .378/ .447 with an .825 OPS. He hit 16 home runs and 87 RBIs.
The Yankees will also await free agent outfielder Trent Grisham's answer to their $22 million qualifying offer, which he is not expected to accept.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
Erin Shapland lives in Manchester, Connecticut with her husband, Dave, and their cat, Joey Bonzo. She is a yoga nerd and poet, and is just so happy to be included.