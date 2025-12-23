Yankees Pass On Reunion With Former Prospect

In the words of New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay, "See yah!"

That's what the Boston Red Sox are saying about former Yankees prospect Rob Refsnyder. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports Refnsyder is signing with the Seattle Mariners. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports the 34-year-old is getting a one-year, $6.25 million contract.

The Red Sox had been interesting in re-signing the outfielder because of his veteran presence.

"Refsnyder was a big part of the Sox' culture," Masslive.com's Chris Cotillo reports.

Slugs Southpaws

"Over the last four seasons, he found a home in Boston, where he mashed left-handed pitching and became an important clubhouse voice," Cotillo adds.

"In 2025, he posted a .302 average, .560 slugging percentage and .959 OPS against southpaws, Cotillo notes. "Refsnyder’s .596 slugging percentage against left-handed starters was the fourth-best mark in baseball.

"Since the start of 2021, Refsnyder ranks third in the majors in on-base percentage against lefties (.405) among players with 300 plate appearances," Cotillo says.

Sep 17, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Rob Refsnyder (30) hits a one run home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

“Rob has been one of the most productive hitters against left-handed pitching over the last four seasons and provides balance and impact offensively to our lineup,” Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said after signing Refsnyder, according to MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.

Reunion Rumbling

Yes, the Yankees need an outfielder with Cody Bellinger on the free-agent market. And with Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones on the 40-man roster, there appears to have been little need for a Refsnyder reunion in the Bronx.

But his production against lefties caught the attention earlier this offseason of the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

"There are lots of others in this bin, such as outfielder Rob Refsnyder, who beats up southpaws and is a pal of Aaron Judge from their minor league days together," Sherman wrote.

Pinstripe Roots

New York selected Refsnyder in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Yankees, who fell in love with his bat.

But Refsnyder never found a home on the field, seeing playing time all around the diamond and in the outfield. The Yankees shipped him to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2017 trade deadline in the deal which brought outfielder Ryan McBroom to the Bronx.

Refsnyder became a bit of a baseball nomad beginning in 2018, bouncing from organization to organization. The Cleveland Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins all rolled the dice with Refsnyder before he signed with the Red Sox in December 2021.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!