Aaron Judge Gives Strong Endorsement to Top Yankees Prospect

While the New York Yankees may not have one of the top farm systems in Major League Baseball, it doesn't mean that there aren't names to be excited about outside of the usual suspects. Spencer Jones and George Lombard Jr. are the two everybody knows about, and soon, joining them is the 22-year-old right-handed flame thrower Carlos Lagrange, who turned heads this week at camp.

The most impressive feat of a 2026 season in its infancy was the 6 ' 7 Lagrange, who went up against the captain, Aaron Judge. Lagrange got Judge to whiff on a 102 MPH fastball that was dotted on the inside corner just above Judge's knees.

Carlos Lagrange strikes out Aaron Judge with a 102.6 mph fastball pic.twitter.com/MIsB4Ilh5I — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 16, 2026

The 102 MPH heater was perfectly placed. It was the type of pitch that is practically unhittable at any time of the year, whether it's just pitchers and catchers reporting to camp, a Tuesday game in June, or the postseason.

Judge did strike first against Lagrange, though. He homered off a 99 MPH fastball just before the whiff, which is an impressive feat in itself at this time of the year. There aren't many players able to send a pitch like that over the walls in February.

Judge on Lagrange

After Judge took his swings, he spoke about Lagrange's stuff. He's one player that the captain is excited about.

"You can look up at the radar and see a 103-mile-an-hour fastball he threw by me," Judge said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "But I think it's also just the presence he has on the mound. He's a kid that we sent up some nasty lineups against us today, and he didn't care. He wanted to be out there, and he came right after us."

Carlos Lagrange dotting 102 on the corner on February 16th.



Absolutely insane pitch. pic.twitter.com/Bdleo18xxd — Joe Randazzo (@YankeeLibrarian) February 16, 2026

Judge then talked about his presence on the mound.

"That's what you need if you're going to play in the Bronx," Judge continued. "You've got to have that demeanor, that it doesn't matter who's in front of you or what happens. So I'm excited about him, excited about his stuff. His personality and presence -- he's going to be a special player for us."

Lagrange in 2026

Lagrange was the second-ranked prospect in the Yankees' farm system, according to MLB Pipeline in 2025. Lagrange, Elmer Rodriguez, whom they acquired from the Red Sox for Carlos Narvaez in a rare win-win trade for Boston and New York, and the first-rounder from 2024, Ben Hess, are the top three arms the Bombers have in the minors.

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; Ben Hess is drafted by the New York Yankees with the 26th pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lagrange could be the hardest thrower of all of them, though, and likely has his best shot to make the team coming out of spring training if they fit him into the bullpen. Outside of Camilo Doval, he would have the hardest fastball of anybody in that pen, and he might even give him a run for his money.

