Yankees Top Prospects in 2026 and Where They'll Start the Season

The New York Yankees’ farm system looks different heading into 2026. Trades and graduations thinned the depth, but there's still talent at the top. Four prospects landed on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list, led by shortstop George Lombard Jr, right-handers Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez, and shortstop Dax Kilby.

Spring training opened this week in Tampa with several top prospects receiving invitations. None will break camp with the big league club, but their development matters. The rotation needs depth early with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón working back from injuries.

Lombard​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jr. is the Yankees' top prospect leader and is also one of the best shortstop prospects in baseball.

After a breakout 2025 season, right-hander Rodriguez is coming off an impressive performance. Lagrange's electric stuff has been clocked at 102 mph. Spencer Jones hit 35 home runs last year, but his strikeout rate was very ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌high.

George Lombard Jr.

Hudson Valley Renegades infielder George Lombard Jr. is interviewed during media day on April 1, 2025. | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lombard Jr. heads back to Double-A Somerset for another try. The 20-year-old hit just .215 in over 100 games there last year after dominating High-A Hudson Valley. In 24 games at Hudson Valley, he slashed .329/.495/.488 with excellent patience at the plate.

Somerset was tougher. But he was one of the youngest players at that level and still walked at a 13.7% rate while playing good defense. Scouts think he's going to be special. His father, George Lombard Sr., played parts of six seasons in the majors and coaches for the Tigers now.

A strong start could get him to Triple-A by midseason. The Yankees moved him from High-A to Double-A in 24 games last May when he was ready.

Carlos Lagrange

Lagrange is all about the arm. The 6-foot-7 right-hander throws 102 mph and finally found better command last year. He posted a 3.22 ERA over his final 16 starts at Somerset with 104 strikeouts in 78.1 innings after walking too many hitters early in his career.

That got him a spring training invite. Manager Aaron Boone likes what he sees. Lagrange has four pitches and could start, but the Yankees might use him in relief if they need bullpen help. General manager Brian Cashman said plenty of starters break in through the pen first. He'll probably start at Somerset again or maybe Triple-A after spring training.

Elmer Rodriguez

Rodriguez is the one who could debut soon. He's already on the 40-man roster and finished last year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He led all Yankees farmhands with 176 strikeouts in 150 innings and went 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA across three levels.

Baseball​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ America named him the MiLB Player of the Year in that organization. His fastball is typically in the mid 90s and has good movement, plus he efficiently gets three pitches for strikes. The Yankees brought him in from Boston for the catcher Carlos ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Narvaez.

He starts at Triple-A but could get called up fast if the rotation needs someone. He'll pitch for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic first, which gives him another test before the minor league season starts.

Spencer Jones

Jones has the talent but needs to fix one big problem. He crushed 35 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A last year. At 6-foot-6, he looks like Aaron Judge and has real power. He slashed .274/.362/.571 with a .933 OPS when he made contact.

Contact is the issue. Jones struck out 179 times in 438 at-bats, a 35.4% rate that won't work in the majors. He fanned 200 times the year before, so it's not getting much better. He'll start at Triple-A again. Jones could push his way up if he cuts down on whiffs, but the Yankees have time.

Other Top Prospects To Watch

Kilby will start at Low-A Tampa after hitting .353 in his debut. The 2025 first-round pick showed advanced skills right away. Ben Hess and Bryce Cunningham will work at Double-A Somerset. Chase Hampton returns from Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2025.

Rodriguez is the most likely to debut this year, followed by Jones if he improves his contact. Lagrange could help in the bullpen if needed. Lombard has the highest ceiling but is probably a 2027 arrival at the earliest. The Yankees won't rush anyone, but depth issues could speed up the timeline for Rodriguez and Jones.

