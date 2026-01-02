Can Yankees Run it Back and Win?

The New York Yankees' slow offseason is driving fans crazy. They are running out of years with Aaron Judge, they're hurting on pitching depth and they've just fallen short of the mountaintop once again.

Of their offseason signings so far, just one player -- 25-year-old minor league pitcher Cade Winquest, they picked up during the Rule 5 Draft -- has come from outside the Yankees organization. Everyone else, including Trent Grisham, Tim Hill, Amed Rosario and Ryan Yarborugh, came right from the Yankees' 2025 roster.

Their current top target is Cody Bellinger, who also played with the Yankees in 2025, and fans are beginning to wonder whether the approach will be a successful one. Well, they aren't wondering exactly so much as they are screaming into the void that it won't work. And they're right, at least when it comes to pitching.

On Offense, Yes. On Pitching, No.

The Yankees have already missed the best of this free agent relief pitching class, which doesn't bode well for them in the coming year. They're already hurting on starters, and they've lacked ambition in picking up a free agent starter with December now just about over. The window to sign free agent starter Tatsuya Imai closes on January 2, and the Yankees are not expected to be connected to him anyway.

According to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, it may ultimately be a winning strategy for the Yankees' bats, but he echoed the sentiment from fans -- the pitching needs work that the Yankees aren't putting in.

"The Yankees may be correct in their assessment to run it back with their offense from this past season; they had the best offense by wRC+ in the sport," Kirschner wrote.

"With Ben Rice having a bigger role and Ryan McMahon projecting to be better than the collection of DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera, there’s no reason to believe the Yankees won’t have another superior offense. But it’s the pitching staff that needs work, and their seemingly laissez-faire approach to upgrading this part of the roster makes little sense."

Running it Back on Offense Not Guaranteed

Two of the Yankees' best bats are still questionable, at the moment even if the same offense is their ultimate goal. Bellinger isn't a sure thing, with about a third of the MLB after him, and they have remained open on the possibility of trading Jazz Chisholm, for reasons that remain a mystery.

The Yankees will also likely be missing the offensive stylings of Paul Goldschmidt, now 38 years old and lingering in free agency, who platooned with projected everyday first baseman Rice against left-handed pitchers. Rice will need to improve against lefties, and even so, the Yankees are too left-handed (which they have pointed out themselves.

The Yankees certainly need to fix up their bullpen and get another rotation arm, and if they want to run it back in 2026, they'll need to go all the way. Again, with 2026 upon us, none of that has happened yet.

