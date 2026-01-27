Yankees Should Reunite With Veteran First Baseman

Paul Goldschmidt was part of the Plan B for the New York Yankees last year, after Juan Soto departed. The veteran first baseman and former National League Most Valuable Player was meant to take over for Anthony Rizzo, while also providing a stable defense at first, and some semblance of offense.

Ben Rice's arrival ended up pushing Goldschmidt to the side, and that wasn't more evident in the playoffs. In the end, the Yankees chose the young slugger, who they hope will hold down first base for years to come. His glove isn't quite Goldschmidt's, but his ceiling as a hitter is sky high.

Goldschmidt's deal last year was for one year and $12 million, so once the last out of that dreadful American League Division Series went down, it felt clear that he was headed to free agency. It spelled the end of his tenure in New York. At least, at that point it did.

Goldschmidt in a Bench Role?

Earlier in the winter, the Yankees brought back Amed Rosario. He is there for his ability to crush southpaws, but also for his veteran presence. It could be a similar role for Goldschmidt. His time as an everyday player is likely over, but as a bench bat, he could be serviceable. According to Jon Morosi, he is still searching for a team and is looking to extend his career in 2026.

Goldschmidt posted a subpar 103 wRC+ last year, and his .403 slugging percentage was the lowest of his career, but it was against lefties where he raked. Against lefties, he hit .336/.411/.570 with a 169 wRC+.

Seven of his ten homers came against southpaws as well. Ask Nestor Cortes about it.

His ability to hit against left-handed pitching was so prolific that it was the only reason Goldschmidt was slightly above league average, by wRC+. His results were the complete opposite against right-handed pitching. Against them, he hit .247/.289/.329 with a 74 wRC+.

Stanton Insurance

While Goldschmidt isn't a necessity, another thing to consider is Giancarlo Stanton's health. Stanton hasn't had a full healthy season since 2018, which was his first year in New York.

A returning Goldschmidt could fill in when Stanton gets hurt, or, at the very least, be a part of the rotating DH carousel when that unavoidable news hits. In small spurts, Goldschmidt could give the lineup some extra juice, as opposed to what the Yankees did in the past when Stanton got hurt, and they rolled out the likes of Billy McKinney, Jake Bauers, Willie McKinney, and Franchy Cordero.

