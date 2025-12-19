Where Yankees Go After Losing Top Pitching Target

Michael King, one of the New York Yankees' top free agent pitcher targets, has re-signed with the San Diego Padres, MLB.com's AJ Cassavell reported.

The Yankees, the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles were reportedly King's top three teams as of Dec. 14.

The right-hander previously declined the Padres' one-year, $22.05 million qualifying offer and has now reportedly agreed to a three-year, $75 millon deal that features opt-outs after each of the first two seasons and a $12 millon signing bonus that will be paid across all three seasons, according to the report.

King spent most of his first five seasons as a pro pitching in relief for the Yankees before being dealt to the Padres as part of the trade for Juan Soto in 2023. King recorded a 3.10 ERA over 45 starts in his two seasons in San Diego.

May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Other Yankees' Pitcher Targets

With King now off the market, the top free agent pitcher available is Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, for whom the Yankees were named a finalist.

Imai, 27, is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded a 1.92 ERA, 178 strikeouts and just 35 earned runs, with a 10-5 record in 24 games in the Japan Pacific League, according to Baseball Reference.

In addition to Imai, the Yankees have also been linked to acquiring MacKenzie Gore from the Nationals, Sandy Alcantara from the Marlins and have even been tied to trading for back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Tigers.

Yankees' 2026 Starting Rotation Outlook

Well, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt each received Tommy John surgery for their UCL tears this past season. Cole's expected return is early in 2026, while Schmidt could miss the entirety of next season, still recovering from surgery.

Carlon Rodón is also not expected to be ready for Opening Day after his offseason surgery. Rodón's surgery is not nearly as invasive as Cole or Schmidt's—just cleaning up some foreign bodies and bone spurs from his elbow— but it is expected to keep him out for some time.

The Yankees would then be left with a four-man starting rotation of Max Fried, Will Warren, Luis Gil and Cam Schlittler, leaving the fifth spot in the rotation open. That's where a pitcher like King or even Imai would be beneficial.

Fried was the best of the four in 2025, posting a 2.86 ERA and a 19-5 record. Gil was decent with a 3.32 ERA and a 4-1 record in just 11 starts. Warren struggled, recording a 4.44 ERA and a 9-8 record in 33 starts. And Schlittler made just 14 starts with a 4-3 record and a 2.96 ERA.

