Yankees Young Slugger Addressing Biggest Weakness is Huge

A lot has been made of Jasson Dominguez's status with the New York Yankees. A big reason he didn't get more playing time last year was his defense. Fair or unfair, his underlying metrics were ugly, and it played into Aaron Boone not pencilling him into the lineup more.

In 793 outfield innings last season, the young Dominguez posted -10 Outs Above Average, and Defensive Runs Saved didn't like him any better. He had a -7 DRS in 2025.

Of course, the person who is most aware of his defensive shortcomings is Dominguez himself. He mentioned that this winter, it was one of the holes in his game that he has worked on.

"Coming into camp, I feel pretty good," Domínguez said, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. "I feel like I've improved in my defense and my righty side, too. … [Winter ball] was different. It was a lot of players with a lot of experience, and I think that helped me a lot, to have another mentality about defense and hitting. There are a lot of philosophies about that."

A Good Attitude

Dominguez's shoddy defense last season, combined with the infield logjam with Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham returning, is one reason why he may start the season in Scranton, playing alongside top prospect Spencer Jones. The 23-year-old outfielder doesn't seem vexed by this, though, even if the ultimate goal is to be a part of the starting outfield for the Yankees and play every day.

"Obviously, I hear all of that, but I try not to focus on that," Domínguez said of his potentially missing Opening Day and heading to AAA once the season starts. "I try not to focus on that, because there is a Spring Training coming and this is baseball. A lot of things can happen."

This is a good attitude to have for a young player. The one thing Dominguez really nailed here is that in baseball, anything can happen.

Injuries are unfortunately a part of the game, and if either Bellinger, Grisham, or, in the worst-case scenario, the captain, Aaron Judge, goes down, it will be either him or Jones filling in for them. He should be doing everything in his power to outplay Jones in every facet of the game while in Scranton if the Yankees ever call on him in case of emergency.

