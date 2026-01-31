Star Slugger Wants to Stay With Yankees Long-Term

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was dangled in trade talks all winter. His season with the New York Yankees in 2025 was his best yet in the big leagues, and with a year left before he hits free agency, his value is at its highest. Trading Chisholm would be a loss, but hypothetically, if they did pull it off, they would likely reinforce another area of the team.

Despite the trade rumors, Chisholm is hoping to stay in pinstripes. During a charity event where he helped fund a computer lab for a Bronx school, he was asked about his future. Chisholm conveyed that he loved playing in New York.

"I mean, I hope it looks strong. I love being a Yankee," Chisholm said, according to SNY. "For me, it's just going out there and playing my hardest and hoping I come back again."

Chisholm was also asked about the moves the Yankees made this winter. He showed confidence in the team, even with the prevailing notion that they are simply "running it back."

"I think it was fine. For me, we've made it to the playoffs back-to-back years." Chisholm continued. "Haven't delivered the final blow, but at the same time, this team is really good. Really confident in this team & we trust each other a lot."

Late Winter Trades

With Spring Training around the corner, it does not seem like the Yankees will be trading their 30/30 man. Things can change, though, and we've seen Brian Cashman make big trades closer to camp over the years.

He shipped Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for malcontent Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa during Spring Training. Then, for the dynasty teams of yore, he traded David Wells to the Toronto Blue Jays for another malcontent who frequently had tiffs with the Yankees over the years, in Roger Clemens. That trade went down on February 18th.

Chisholm's Value

The same can happen with Chisholm. There's a lot to like about a player who, a season prior, hit 30 homers, stole 30 bags, and hit .242/.332/.481 with a 4.4 WAR, according to Fangraphs.

When you have a slugger who is one of the more valuable middle infielders in the sport, the return should improve the team in a big way, though. You shouldn't trade Chisholm for the sake of trading him.

In the case of shipping Wells to Toronto, they received a Hall of Famer. Whatever the equivalent of that in 2026 is, that should be the move. If a deal like that can't materialize, it's best to hold on to Chisholm, because there's more value in keeping him at that point, even if he heads off to free agency next year.

