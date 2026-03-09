Yankees' Carlos Rodón Takes Huge Step Toward Return

One of the biggest stories to watch throughout the New York Yankees' offseason was how the Pinstripes would address holes in their starting rotation wrought by injury. While there are still questions to be answered, Carlos Rodón is finally on his way back to being able to pitch in a game.

According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, Rodón threw an inning of live batting practice before the Yankees' Spring Training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The inning was the first time he's faced live batters since undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in his throwing arm at the beginning of the offseason.

Carlos Rodon tossed an inning of live batting practice at Steinbrenner Field, his first time facing hitters since elbow surgery. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 9, 2026

The 33 year old is expected to return in early May, should his recovery go according to plan. He finished the 2025 regular season with a 3.09 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 33 starts and won 18 games, the most of his career.

Carlos Rodón's Return Puts Yankees' Young Pitchers on Notice

Rodón is guaranteed a spot in the starting rotation once he is healthy, barring absolute disaster. The closer he gets to full health, the more the clock ticks for pitchers like Will Warren, Luis Gil and Ryan Weathers, who are fighting for a spot in the Yankees' rotation before the season begins and before Rodón and Gerrit Cole make their returns from injury.

Of course, there's always a chance for any of those pitchers to get a start, especially when the Yankees are in a long stretch of back-to-back games without a day of rest in between. However, the team will most likely be operating with five go-to pitchers. Two of those spots are filled by Max Fried and Cam Schlittler, arguably the Pinstripes best pitchers that will be available come Opening Day. Two more will belong to Rodón and Cole come mid June when both are recovered from surgery.

That leaves one spot in a standard starting rotation. The competition isn't limited to just Gil and Warren, who had their fair share of starts last season, and Weathers, newly traded to the Yankees from the Miami Marlins. It also includes right handed prospects Carlos LaGrange and Elmer Rodriguez, both of whom are expected to make their major league debuts this season.

With Rodón getting closer and closer to recovery, those players are going to have to bring their all to any Spring Training and early season opportunities they get.

