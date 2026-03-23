Yankees Have Big Edge Over Giants' Logan Webb

Opening Day is almost here and the New York Yankees are preparing to take on the San Francisco Giants in a special Opening Night game to kick the season off right. While the Yankees are starting star pitcher Max Fried, the Giants are responding with an ace of their own, righty Logan Webb.

While Webb's stats and record are intimidating, the Yankees may have a secret weapon to help them get back to New York with a win. Webb's weaknesses are most apparent when he's against left-handed batters, which the Yankees have in spades. Come Opening Night, the Giants will be up against the following lefties:

Yankees Biggest Weakness Could Be Secret Weapon

What is a commonly-critiqued part of the Yankees' roster might just come in handy against a pitcher who has a reputation for faltering against lefties. In 2025, per StatMuse, Webb allowed 114 hits and eight home runs to left handed batters, striking out 104. For righties, he gave up 96 hits and six home runs, striking out 120. Those numbers might not seem that different, but a majority of batters hit right-handed, making the sample size for lefties smaller.

Sep 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb (62) walks to the dugout against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It might not end up meaning too much on the day, but the Giants certainly should be worried about how many powerful lefties will be at the plate. With the exception of McMahon, who is far better known for his defense than his hitting power, some of the Pinstripes' best batters are on that list. Between them during the 2025 regular season alone, they smacked 145 home runs.

This is to say nothing of the offensive power from batters on the other side of the box. Right handed Yankees like Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge aren't exactly known for being easy to strike out.

There is no doubt that Webb is a phenomenal pitcher who deserves to start for the Giants in their first game of the year. He was part of Team USA in this year's World Baseball Classic and posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 34 regular season starts last season. But, if his one weakness is being weaker against left handed hitters, the Yankees are going to be able to take advantage and could come up with an Opening Day win.

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