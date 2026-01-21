'World Series Back On': Yankees Fans React to Cody Bellinger News

The New York Yankees are back in the headlines after signing free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal.

The 2019 NL MVP is returning to Yankee Stadium after slashing .272/ .480/ .813 in his first season with New York in 2025.

This also means that the Yankees' starting outfield from last season will remain intact, with Bellinger back-to-back AL MVP Aaron Judge and Trent Grisham, who is returning after accepting a $22.025 million qualifying offer in November.

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) after the game against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This is the first real splash move the Yankees have made this offseason. Let's see what the Yankees faithful think of the move.

Yankees Fans Rejoice

The popular sentiment among Yankees fans was mainly excitement, mixed with happiness and relief. It's been a grueling few months with hundreds of rumors of Bellinger's potential free agency moves. But this is definitely a feel-good moment after missing on Kyle Tucker last week.

Yankees fans took to Twitter/X and reacted to the news of the big free agency signing.

BANG NEVER A DOUBT JEFFY BOY WORLD SERIES BACK ON 😤😤😤😤 — Random (@xitfirst) January 21, 2026

"BANG NEVER A DOUBT JEFFY BOY WORLD SERIES BACK ON 😤😤😤😤," one Yankees fan wrote. The same fan wrote "Dodgers are shaking in their boots rn" under another post.

Another fan said, "LFG CASHMAN." While another wrote, "CASHGOD WOKE UP AND GAVE [Scott] BORAS ANOTHER L."

While many fans were excited about the Bellinger signing, other fans and general baseball fans were critical of the move, with many believing that the Yankees overpaid for Bellinger. Other Yankees fans disagreed and defended the signing.

Considering the deals that have come out this off-season, the people in the replies crying “overpay” are just crying to cry. — Jacob P.M.🌔 (@JacobBSpeaks) January 21, 2026

"Considering the deals that have come out this off-season, the people in the replies crying “overpay” are just crying to cry," a fan wrote. Another fan added, "Considering how this offseason has played out, not a bad deal at all."

Yankees Fans Already Looking Ahead

Some fans believe this could be the first of several big roster moves the Yankees could make this offseason. Bellinger's return on a long-term deal could mean younger outfielders like Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones could be dealt for more impact starters in the near future.

Now give me Freddy peralta and a couple bullpen arms and we’re back! — Michael Marinaro (@Allenformvp) January 21, 2026

"Now give me Freddy Peralta and a couple bullpen arms and we're back!" one fan wrote. Another said, "Please get Freddy Peralta and Nico Hoerner and the chip is ours."

"Look for Dominguez, exchange him for another player with more experience, either a hitter or an opener, for example Peralta!" one fan suggested. Another fan wrote, "I'm glad he's back, but this is on Jasson Domímguez for not meeting expectations I say get Freddy Peralta and WS is back on."

