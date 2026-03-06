10 Most Notable Players Cut Before the Start of NFL Free Agency, and Best New Fit

Projected Contracts, Landing Spots for the NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026 | When Does 2026 NFL Free Agency Start? | NFL Free Agency Guide for All 32 Teams

In addition to the players set to hit free agency next week as their contracts expire, several other stars will be in search of new teams after they were released in the lead up to the new league year. Between cap casualties to players that simply didn’t work out in their last spot, there are a number of talented and notable names heading to the open market.

Here’s a look at 10 big names slated to hit free agency after they were cut.

QB Kyler Murray

The Cardinals decided to release Kyler Murray. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Best fits: Vikings, Falcons, Jets

Kyler Murray announced this week that the Cardinals will be releasing him. While things did not work out between Arizona and the No. 1 pick, Murray will now be an attractive quarterback for teams in need of a bridge starter or that believe they could make Murray the next reclamation project at the position. Though he’s missed time in recent years due to injuries, Murray is one of the most talented athletes in the league, and an intriguing player for a team to add.

QB Kirk Cousins

Best fits: Vikings, Steelers

The Falcons decided to officially release Kirk Cousins earlier this offseason. After the team’s disastrous choice to sign Cousins to a massive deal before drafting Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick, Atlanta is moving forward as a new regime takes control of the front office and team. Cousins played well for the Falcons down the stretch this year in relief of an injured Penix, and could be a valuable backup or bridge quarterback for another team.

RB Aaron Jones

The Vikings moved on from Aaron Jones after two seasons. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Best fits: Steelers, Packers

The Vikings are releasing running back Aaron Jones as they look to clear up cap space. Jones didn’t have his most productive season in 2025, rushing for 542 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games, but he is a great leader and could succeed again in a new spot.

RB Joe Mixon

Best fit: Steelers, Buccaneers

Running back Joe Mixon was officially released by the Texans after they acquired David Montgomery via trade earlier this week. Mixon missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a mysterious foot injury and will look to bounce back with a new team. Before his injury, the two-time Pro Bowler had consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2023 and 2024.

LT Taylor Decker

Taylor Decker was the Lions’ longest-tenured player before his release. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best fit: Bears

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker surprisingly announced Friday that he was granted his request to be released after a breakdown in contract talks. Decker has dealt been banged up in recent seasons, but can fortify a new quarterback’s blindside after spending 10 seasons in Detroit.

WR Stefon Diggs

Best fits: Browns, Raiders

The Patriots are releasing veteran receiver Stefon Diggs. Coming off an ACL tear, Diggs was productive for New England, tallying 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Patriots return to the Super Bowl. Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, and will appear in court on April 1 for a pre-trial hearing.

WR Tyreek Hill

Best fit: Chiefs

The Dolphins released Tyreek Hill after four seasons as they begin to rebuild their roster under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley. The five-time All-Pro is coming off a severe knee injury that caused him to miss the majority of the 2025 season.

Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb was released after four years with the Dolphins. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Best fits: Panthers, Ravens

After missing the entire 2024 season due to injury, Bradley Chubb bounced back in 2025 as he recorded 47 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The former No. 5 pick will turn 30 by the start of the 2026 season, and will look to bolster the pass rush of his next team.

LB Bobby Okereke

Best fits: Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys

The Giants released linebacker and captain Bobby Okereke this week after three seasons in New York. Okereke totaled 143 tackles, one sack and two picks in 2025, but will be looking for his third team this offseason.

CB Taron Johnson

Taron Johnson was a key piece of the Bills’ defense during the Sean McDermott era. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best fits: Saints, Cowboys, Commanders

Taron Johnson was one of several players the Bills cut on Friday, including wide receiver Curtis Samuel, corner Dane Jackson and safety Taylor Rapp. A former fourth-round pick, Johnson has been a key part of the Bills’ defense over the past eight years. With the Bills changing their coaching staff and looking to clear up cap space, they will move on from Johnson.

Earlier this week, Johnson notably received high praise from Aaron Rodgers, who said on the Pat McAfee Show, “Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league, and one of the most underrated players. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run, and he can cover guys.”

