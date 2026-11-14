Playing Devil’s Advocate on Why the Yankees Should Sign Alec Bohm

There's something about the New York Yankees and sloppy infield defense that seems to go hand in hand. That is why, when reports of their interest in Alec Bohm started trickling out this week, it felt like more of the same. That, or a match made in heaven if you consider that the Yankees' big crutch in recent years is sloppiness, and here's a free agent with a -11 OAA at third base.

One year of Bohm would probably be too much, and Teruaki Sato is likely the better option. With Bohm's experience in the league, signing him might require a multi-year commitment, which is another reason to stay away. But let's for a second pretend that inking Bohm to a deal is a good idea.

Alec Bohm's lone green glag

It's still early in the offseason to guess what type of deal it will take to land him. Still, money and years aside, despite being a 90 wRC+ player last season, which is a downgrade from what he had been the three seasons prior, when he had an average to above-average wRC+, the one thing Bohm did well was hitting lefties.

Against southpaws last season, Bohm hit .292/.333/.483 with a 120 wRC+, and seven of his 16 homers were against lefties.

That said, if the Yankees decide to sign Alec Bohm, there's one thing they shouldn't do. It's to stick him at third base. This is why a platoon with Luis Garcia Jr. could be an intriguing move if they land Philly's veteran. Bohm has played 1,342 innings at first base.

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm makes a throw to second base against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, he played poor first base, with an -8 OAA and -4 DRS, but it's still not as bad as what he's done at third. Plus, since his playing time will be limited, he won't hurt them as much. Just pray that any time a ball is thrown his way, it doesn't come on a day when Anthony Volpe is playing shortstop.

Even if the Yankees sign Bohm, they shouldn't rely on him every day. Bohm feels like the second coming of Chase Headley. He also represents a string of poor play at the hot corner, both with his bat and his glove. In a lot of ways, it's the type of player the Yankees should actively be avoiding, but those splits against lefties are intriguing.

Also, when Bohm goes from everyday player to bench player, he becomes more valuable to the team that signs him. A 90 wRC+ on the bench is different from getting that from an everyday player.

Adding him and another impact bat makes the Yankees much better than they were last year. Things just become a little squirrely if it's just someone like Bohm.

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