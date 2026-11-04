Tarik Skubal Can’t Fix What Keeps Costing the Yankees

The New York Yankees are reportedly among the potential suitors for Tarik Skubal, but just because they can pursue one of baseball's best pitchers doesn't mean they should.

The New York Yankees are “thinking” about pursuing Tarik Skubal in free agency and then trading from their stockpile of pitchers, per @kileymcd



(https://t.co/vE93hjC873) pic.twitter.com/JDIS4zxyRK — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 3, 2026

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner would strengthen virtually any rotation. However, his projected price tag is difficult to justify considering New York's existing pitching depth and the weaknesses that derailed its 2026 postseason.

The Yankees don't need another ace nearly as much as they need a more complete baseball team.

The Yankees already have baseball's best starting rotation

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season with MLB's best starting rotation ERA (3.30). Their pitching staff followed with a 2.63 ERA across five postseason games, making it difficult to blame pitching for their early October exit.

Consider the starters already under team control heading into 2027:

Pitchers ERA Cam Schlittler 1.95 Carlos Rodon 2.67 Max Fried 2.80 Ryan Weathers 3.60 Gerrit Cole 3.61 Will Warren 3.95

Schlittler has emerged as one of baseball's most exciting young arms. The 25-year-old AL Cy Young finalist finished 2026 with 239 strikeouts across 193⅔ innings, a 0.92 WHIP and a 2.56 FIP.

Meanwhile, Fried, Rodon and Cole provide veteran experience, with Weathers and Warren offering additional depth.

The Yankees also have Carlos Lagrange, whose fastball can reach 103 mph. Although transitioned to relief during 2026, the organization still views him as a potential long-term starter.

Injuries and regression remain concerns, particularly with aging veterans. But with Warren, Weathers and Clarke Schmidt providing additional starting options, protecting against those possibilities doesn't require signing the market's most expensive pitcher.

Skubal's projected contract creates a difficult financial equation

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, Skubal is projected to command an eight-year, $352 million contract, averaging $44 million annually.

That would surpass Max Scherzer's record $43.3 million annual average and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million guarantee for a pitcher.

The Yankees already committed $324 million to Cole, $218 million to Fried and $162 million to Rodon. Adding Skubal would bring those four pitchers' combined original guarantees to approximately $1.06 billion.

Those contracts span different periods, but the figure illustrates how heavily New York would be investing in one area of its roster.

Skubal also turns 30 in November and has undergone multiple elbow procedures, including Tommy John surgery in college, flexor tendon surgery in 2022 and another procedure in 2026.

His talent isn't in question, but an eight-year commitment carries considerable risk.

There's also a longer-term financial consideration.

Cole and Rodon are under contract through 2028, meaning their combined $63 million in annual salaries is scheduled to come off New York's payroll before Paul Skenes could become available.

Skenes is projected to reach free agency following the 2029 season, potentially presenting the Yankees with another opportunity to pursue elite pitching when they're better positioned financially.

There's no guarantee Skenes reaches free agency or signs with New York. But his timeline illustrates the value of preserving flexibility rather than committing another $350 million to an already dominant rotation.

New York's past several postseasons have exposed problems another ace cannot fix

The Yankees' October struggles weren't caused by a lack of quality starting pitching.

They were caused by recurring weaknesses: defensive mistakes, inconsistent situational hitting and an inability to manufacture runs.

Against Tampa Bay, New York committed four errors in Game 2, including three in the opening inning behind Schlittler.

The offense also struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, reinforcing concerns about a lineup overly dependent on the long ball.

Those problems won't disappear because Skubal pitches every fifth day.

New York needs defensive reliability, greater lineup balance and hitters capable of producing runs without relying exclusively on home runs.

That's where Brian Cashman's attention should be focused.

The Yankees have more important places to spend their money

The most immediate concern is retaining David Bednar.

The two-time All-Star converted 35 of 39 save opportunities in 2026, posting a 2.47 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 69⅓ innings.

The Yankees extended Bednar a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer, but that doesn't guarantee his return.

With Bednar having until November 17 to accept or decline, New York could still find itself competing for his services on the open market. Without an established replacement, securing a dependable closer should take precedence over adding another expensive starter.

Bullpen depth is another priority, particularly with left-handers Tim Hill and Ryan Yarbrough reaching free agency.

Then there's the infield.

The Yankees need greater production and defensive consistency at second and third base, along with a right-handed bat to balance their lineup. Catching depth and outfield stability also warrant attention.

Addressing those weaknesses through offensive upgrades, infield improvements and bullpen reinforcements would do more to balance the roster than investing another $44 million annually in starting pitching.

Even if signing Skubal allowed New York to trade from its pitching surplus, those deals would need to deliver meaningful improvements elsewhere to justify the investment.

The Yankees have already invested heavily in their rotation, developed an emerging ace in Schlittler and assembled the league's best starting staff.

Now they need to build a better team around it.

Another $350 million pitcher might make headlines. Addressing the weaknesses that keep costing the Yankees in October would make considerably more sense.

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