What David Bednar's Qualifying Offer Means for the Yankees' Offseason

The New York Yankees have made their intentions clear regarding closer David Bednar, extending the two-time All-Star a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Monday.

The move was largely expected after Bednar's impressive first full season in pinstripes, but it doesn't necessarily bring the Yankees any closer to securing his services for 2027.

Bednar has until November 17 to decide whether to accept the offer or decline it in favor of free agency, where he's expected to generate considerable interest from teams seeking an established closer.

And given the opportunity to secure a multi-year contract, it's hard to imagine Bednar wouldn't at least explore his options.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have considerably more at stake. With several relievers potentially departing this offseason and no clear replacement for Bednar already on the roster, retaining their closer should be among general manager Brian Cashman's highest priorities.

What does the qualifying offer mean for Bednar and the Yankees?

Under MLB's qualifying-offer system, eligible free agents can receive a one-year contract from their current team at a salary calculated using the average of the league's 125 highest-paid players.

For 2027, that figure is $23.15 million.

Players can only receive a qualifying offer once in their careers and must have spent the entire preceding season with the same organization. Bednar qualifies on both counts, having joined the Yankees at the 2025 trade deadline.

If Bednar accepts, the Yankees will have their closer back for another season at $23.15 million. If he declines, he'll remain a free agent, and New York will have to compete with other interested teams to bring him back.

There is also a potential consolation prize for the Yankees if negotiations fall through.

Should Bednar reject the qualifying offer and sign a major league contract elsewhere before the 2027 MLB Draft, the Yankees would receive a compensatory draft pick. Because New York exceeded the competitive balance tax threshold, that selection would come after the fourth round.

It's better than losing him without receiving anything in return, but a future draft pick won't help the Yankees protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning next season.

Why retaining David Bednar should be a top priority

The Yankees spent much of the 2025 season searching for stability at the back end of their bullpen before acquiring Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline.

Since then, he's given them everything they wanted from him and then some.

Bednar finished 2026 with a 7-3 record, converting 35 of 39 save opportunities while recording a 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings across 64 appearances.

Looking at his entire tenure in New York, the right-hander has converted 45 saves in 86 regular-season appearances and held opposing offenses to a .182 average (2.39 ERA).

Those numbers help explain why the Yankees should be willing to make a substantial investment in keeping him, particularly when considering what their bullpen could look like without him.

New York finished 2026 with a 3.13 bullpen ERA, the second-best mark in baseball. However, several of the pitchers who contributed to that success could be playing elsewhere next season.

Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough, Michael Fulmer and John Schreiber are among the relievers entering free agency, creating additional holes that Cashman will need to address regardless of Bednar's decision.

More importantly, there isn't a single pitcher currently on the Yankees' roster who has demonstrated he's ready to take over the closer role.

Brent Headrick showed promise as a left-handed relief option, but he's far from an established ninth-inning arm. Meanwhile, Fernando Cruz is recovering from a partially torn UCL, leaving questions about his availability and effectiveness next season.

New York has some intriguing bullpen pieces, but asking any of them to immediately replace Bednar would be a significant gamble.

There's also something to be said for having a closer who's already proven he can handle pitching in New York. Bednar has done that, and the Yankees shouldn't underestimate the value of knowing exactly what they're getting from the pitcher entrusted with the final three outs.

The Yankees can't afford to lose Bednar in free agency

As much as the Yankees need Bednar, it's difficult to argue that he should accept the qualifying offer without first seeing what the market is willing to pay him.

At 32 years old, he has a chance to secure a multi-year deal following one of the strongest seasons of his career. While $23.15 million is a significant amount for one season, the financial security of a longer contract could be more appealing.

He also enters free agency when established closers are in relatively short supply, which should only strengthen his negotiating position.

Of course, committing substantial money to a reliever in his 30s also comes with risk. Bullpens are notoriously unpredictable, and even the most reliable closers aren't immune to sudden declines in performance.

But the Yankees also need to consider the alternative.

Letting Bednar walk would force Cashman to find another dependable closer on top of addressing the rest of the bullpen, an already uncertain infield, and potential outfield changes.

And while other relief pitchers are available in free agency or through trades, replacing a proven closer isn't nearly as simple as finding another arm capable of pitching in the late innings.

The Yankees have already invested heavily in building a roster capable of competing for a World Series. Losing one of their most valuable pitchers, particularly without an obvious successor, would create an entirely avoidable problem.

Further complicating matters is the uncertainty surrounding MLB's collective bargaining agreement, which expires December 1.

A potential lockout could have significant implications for New York's offseason plans. If a work stoppage begins, major league transactions and contract negotiations would be put on hold until a new agreement is reached.

The MLB season will be over in a couple hours. Here are some offseason dates:



November 3: Signings & trades can be made, qualifying offers are due



November 10: GM meetings



November 17: Qualifying offer decision deadline



November 20: Non-tender deadline for arbitration… pic.twitter.com/yQMpDSaUcy — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) October 29, 2026

That gives the Yankees another reason to prioritize Bednar's contract sooner rather than later. With his qualifying-offer decision due November 17 and a potential lockout looming just two weeks later, Cashman could find himself with limited time to secure his closer before negotiations come to a halt.

That said, extending Bednar with the qualifying offer was the easy decision. Convincing him to stay will likely be much more expensive, but considering the current state of New York's bullpen and the uncertainty surrounding the offseason, it's an investment the Yankees should be prepared to make.

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