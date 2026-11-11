The Yankees Should Engage in Trade Talks With Athletics to Address Offseason Needs

The New York Yankees don't seem particularly high on this offseason's free-agent class, so they figure to look at the trade market for upgrades instead.

New York has plenty of intriguing trade chips, with most of them being starting pitchers. The rotation is already vaunted with Cam Schlittler, Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodon. But the Yankees also have cheap and controllable arms like Will Warren, Elmer Rodriguez, and Carlos Lagrange, all of whom boast fantastic potential.

Thanks to this embarrassment of riches in the starting pitching department, the Yankees can afford to part ways with a few arms to address their positional needs, most notably at catcher, second base, third base, and center field. Plenty of teams need pitching, but one team in particular looks like a perfect trade partner for the Bronx Bombers: the Athletics.

The A's might be the Yankees' best trade partner

Zach Gelof is one of many young Athletics players who should interest the Yankees. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Athletics are playing in a minor league launching pad (Sutter Health Park) until their new ballpark in Las Vegas is completed, their pitching has been among the worst in MLB regardless of the environment. The A's pitching staff recorded an adjusted ERA (ERA+) of 81, which was the worst of any team in 2026. They had only four pitchers (Luis Medina, Hogan Harris, J.T. Ginn, and Elvis Alvarado) pitch at least 50 innings and log an ERA below 4.00.

In sharp contrast, the A's have an emerging core of position players, including Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom, Henry Bolte, Shea Langeliers, Jacob Wilson, and Zach Gelof. Many of these young players dealt with injuries this past season, but their talent is undeniable. The Athletics also have one of the top prospects in baseball, shortstop Leo De Vries, waiting to get his shot in the future.

Because of De Vries' lingering presence, Wilson and/or Gelof could become expendable. In that case, the Yankees should call the Athletics regarding their availability and entice them with a pitching-heavy trade package.

Gelof would be the more realistic of these two targets. At age 27, the third baseman is set to enter salary arbitration this year and will be a free agent in 2030. Despite a poor 2024 season and various injuries over the past two seasons, Gelof enjoyed a productive 2026 season with 22 home runs, 16 stolen bases, and a .797 OPS.

ATH - Zack Gelof 2-run HR (20)



📏 411 ft | 💨 101.9 mph | 📐 31°

⚾️ 78.8 mph sweeper (LAA - LHP Blake Weiman)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣



LAA (6) @ ATH (9)

🔻 8th#Athletics pic.twitter.com/tXW8o6z8a8 — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) September 23, 2026

Gelof also moved to the hot corner after three seasons at second base. He played well at his new position, recording 9 Defensive Runs Saved and a Fielding Run Value of +1 (per Baseball Savant). Compared to the rapidly declining Ryan McMahon, Gelof would be an instant upgrade if the Yankees trade for him.

Wilson seems to be a long shot due to the seven-year, $70 million contract he signed before the 2026 season, but it wouldn't hurt for the Yankees to inquire about him. The 24-year-old saw his OPS plummet from .800 in 2025 to .685 in 2026. However, Wilson tried to play through a shoulder injury (much like Anthony Volpe did in 2025) that negatively affected his production, and his 2025 rookie campaign is a far better reflection of his talent.

In 2025, Wilson slashed .311/.355/.444 with 13 home runs and a meager 7.5% strikeout rate. The Yankees need a more contact-oriented bat to complement their power hitters, and Wilson fits that billing. His defensive metrics at shortstop are mixed, but with George Lombard Jr. already entrenched there, sliding Wilson over to second or third is an experiment worth trying.

The Athletics will listen to trade offers for Jacob Wilson, per @BNightengale



They have zero urgency to move him but they are desperate for starting pitching



(https://t.co/PLNUjqgXE3) pic.twitter.com/jHoZ9y7viE — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 9, 2026

There's also the ultra-long shot of Langeliers, who is rapidly emerging as one of baseball's best- hitting catchers and was mentioned as a possible target at the trade deadline. But the A's would naturally want a haul for the 28-year-old, and the Yankees are more inclined to find a backup for Austin Wells than outright replace him.

Ultimately, the Yankees should call the A's specifically for Gelof, as he can slot in at third base immediately. Second base is still a need, but trusting Volpe at second is a much more sensible risk than trusting McMahon at third.

Gelof's youth gives him room for improvement (expect the Yankees to prioritize improving his plate discipline), while his power at the plate and solid fielding give him a reasonably high floor.

A Gelof trade not only solves the Yankees' third base problem, but it solves the Athletics' pitching woes. Sending Warren, Rodriguez, or Lagrange should get a deal done, as all three are talented right-handers who instantly slot into the A's rotation with considerable upside.

The A's also won't have to wait too long to escape Sutter Health Park, as they're expected to move to their new ballpark in Las Vegas by 2028. Playing in a far less extreme hitter's environment should help their pitchers properly develop in the future.

Regardless of what it takes to get a deal done, the Yankees and Athletics each have areas of need that can be addressed by trading with each other. It makes all the sense in the world for the two teams to negotiate this winter, as both will be better teams once a deal is agreed upon.

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