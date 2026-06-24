Under-the Radar Yankees Prospect Is Picking Up Steam: How Far Can He Go in 2026?

The halfway point of the 2026 MLB season is almost here, with the annual All-Star Game only a few weeks away. The end-of-June stretch makes it the perfect opportunity to check in on the Yankees' prospect pool, as we're now three months into the campaign, giving more than enough time to evaluate the club's outlook.

It's fun to catch up with the Yankees' top prospects—such as George Lombard Jr. and Carlos Lagrange—as those are the young guns expected to keep the team in the World Series picture for years to come. At the same time, it's always exciting to see which diamonds in the rough are emerging, such as outfielder Cole Gabrielson.

With that being said, one Yankees prospect may have started the season under the radar; however, his surge in June might make him a talking point among fans sooner rather than later.

Josh Moylan's Yankees outlook brightens after terrific June

Josh Moylan isn't a name that every Yankees fan knows, but that could change in the near future.

The Baltimore, MD native joined the organization on a minor-league contract in July 2023, starting with Single-A Tampa. Moylan was moved up to High-A Hudson Valley for the 2024 campaign, where he hit eight home runs with 42 RBIs, 55 walks and a .738 OPS. Unfortunately, Year 2 with the Renegades saw his production regress, as he tallied only seven HRs (despite playing 12 more games) while his batting average dropped from .246 to .221. A 35.6% strikeout rate was also a concern.

Josh Moylan's second High-A season didn't go as planned. Fortunately, the Yankees prospect has since turned things around. | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worries resurfaced amid Moylan's slow start to the 2026 season, as he batted .211 with six HRs and 21 RBIs across 142 at-bats in April and May. That's where the dark times ended, though. Moylan turned a page in June, slashing .280/.327/.749 with an absurd 1.067 OPS. The former East Carolina Pirate also rocketed seven HRs with 14 RBIs. He still struck out in 48.0% of his ABs, which is far from desirable, but the pros outweighed the cons this month.

In fact, Moylan's June was so much better than the previous months that the Yankees couldn't help but promote him from Hudson Valley to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, marking the next big step in his development.

The Patriots then revealed that he'd bat seventh in his team debut. Moylan went hitless with a strikeout in his first three Double-A at-bats; however, he did record a walk in Somerset's 4-0 loss to New Hampshire, so it was nice to see him reach base.

The @Yankees have announced that Josh Moylan has been transferred from Hudson Valley to Somerset. pic.twitter.com/ToCjHymaet — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 23, 2026

As exciting as it is to see Moylan finally reach Double-A, one can't help but wonder what his outlook with the Yankees looks like, as well as how far he can ascend this season.

More patience will be needed with Moylan's development

Moylan did an excellent job at showcasing his power in June, but he'll need to do more than crush home runs to keep ascending the pipeline.

As mentioned before, Moylan strikes out a lot, a rate that only rose in June. He also drew fewer walks (three) this month than he averaged in April and May (6.5), so it's safe to say that he still hasn't earned the reputation to force pitchers to pitch outside the box.

His positional versatility is nice, but it'd also be helpful if he could cement a role for himself. Moylan has played 254 innings in left field, 144 at first base, and 48 1/3 at third base, which could make it difficult for him to find a consistent groove. LF is the only position where he owns a flawless fielding percentage, for what it's worth.

Moylan could get a chance to play one of those positions in Triple-A by the end of the year if his bat remains hot, but that will likely be the limit this year. It's hard to figure out what his long-term future with the Yankees will look like. Cody Bellinger is under contract through 2030, ruling out much of a future in left field. He won't usurp Ben Rice at first anytime soon, while Lombard—the Yankees' top prospect—could be the club's cornerstone at third base for years to come once he reaches the majors.

In other words, Yankees fans will have to be patient with Moylan to see if he has what it takes to be an everyday MLB contributor. Until then, it will be fun to track his ongoing development, as time will reveal whether his June performance was a legitimate step forward or if there was a reason he wasn't on most fans' radars in the first place.