Patience is a key factor in any player's development, regardless of the sport. Baseball isn't an exception to that rule, as it can often take a handful of seasons for an up-and-coming prospect—no matter how much potential they seem to have—in the minors before they cement themselves as everyday MLB contributors.

Then Yankees opened the 2026 season with several prospects seemingly on track to make the big-league jump, such as Spencer Jones and Carlos Lagrange. Meanwhile, others clearly needed more seasoning before being given any consideration for a spot in manager Aaron Boone's lineup, with many needing to prove they can advance through the minor-league system.

Although there's a lot of time left in the campaign, one Yankees prospect who flew under the radar at the start of the year is exceeding all expectations, leaving the franchise optimistic about what's to come.

Cole Gabrielson is emerging as an under-the-radar Yankees prospect

Unlike names like George Lombard Jr., Dax Kilby and Elmer Rodríguez, Cole Gabrielson was unranked on the Yankees' top prospect list to begin the 2026 season. And for good reason.

The former USC Trojan outfielder was coming off an uneventful 2025 performance with Double-A Somerset, slashing a pedestrian .188/.306/.314 with six home runs, 30 RBIs and 96 strikeouts across 229 at-bats over 77 games.

Unlike last year's stint with the Patriots, Gabrielson looked much more comfortable vs. Double-A competition this month. The Portola Valley, CA native has made 11 appearances (38 at-bats) in June, racking up a .289 batting average and .815 OPS with two HRs, three RBIs, two walks and a pair of stolen bases. The strong stretch even includes a two-homer performance vs. Harrisburg on June 5.

Cole Gabrielson HAMMERS his first Double-A homer of the season!



450 feet 💪

111 mph exit velo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZXoL3IHz90 — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) June 6, 2026

After quickly exceeding expectations with Somerset, Gabrielson was rewarded for his hard work earlier this week. On Thursday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announced that the 25-year-old OF was officially promoted to Triple-A one day earlier, marking another significant milestone in his development.

What's next for Gabrielson?

Assuming he doesn't regress, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Gabrielson. He's absent from the Yankees' top-30 prospect list on MLB Pipeline, but that could change. It'd also be a welcome shift if he cracked the mix, as New York only has three outfielders on the list, with one being Spencer Jones (No. 6), who's currently with the Yankees.

Having said that, the outfield will likely be too crowded for Gabrielson to make his MLB debut this season. Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge will be the starting trio when the latter two return from the injured list. The Yankees also have Max Schuemann and Amed Rosario, who can both play OF, on the bench, while shortstop José Caballero has played 65 innings as an outfielder as of Friday night.

In other words, it'd likely take more injuries for the Yankees to promote Gabrielson. Another idea is that they could use his rising stock as a trade chip before the Aug. 3 deadline. A potential suitor might want to capitalize on his momentum, allowing New York to potentially target something like a bullpen upgrade without needing to surrender a top-ranked prospect.

It's safe to say that Gabrielson's impressive development is a win-win for the Yankees, whether they have a rising stud on their hands or a potential trade piece to help bring them one step closer to another World Series title.