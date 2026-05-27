Under-the-Radar Yankees Prospect Is Setting the Stage for a Potential Call-Up

The Yankees are slowly getting back on track after Tuesday's blowout performance against the Royals marked their third consecutive victory—their longest win streak since the first week of May. It's a small sample size, though, meaning the Yankees must keep stringing together strong efforts if they want to remind the other 29 teams that they are, indeed, World Series threats.

New York is playing well, but there's always room for improvement. Some of the Yankees' bats haven't lived up to expectations this season and will eventually need to be replaced. Although that can happen with a trade, the Bronx Bombers can also promote prospects to see if they're ready to make a big-league impact. It didn't work out for Spencer Jones, but that doesn't mean history will repeat itself for someone else.

While some prospects stick out more as potential call-up candidates than others, one under-the-radar option's solid play might leave the Yankees with no choice but to give him a shot.

Yankees should considering promoting Yanquiel Fernandez

If Yanquiel Fernández is an unfamiliar name to you, that's because he hasn't been with the Yankees for long. New York claimed the 23-year-old Cuban outfielder off waivers in February after the Rockies designated him for assignment one week earlier, after spending parts of seven years with the organization.

Fernández—once the MLB's No. 72-ranked prospect in 2024—has spent the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, operating as one of the team's most productive bats. He's respectably slashing .270/.318/.534 with 13 home runs, 37 RBIs, and 13 walks across 178 at-bats in 44 games. Defensively, he's played to a .986 fielding rate with one error in 354 2/3 innings played in right field.

What's impressive is that Fernández is only getting better as the season progresses. He's batting .301 with a .935 OPS and eight HRs in the last four weeks (21 games, 93 ABs). His hot streak played a major role in his being named last week's International League Player of the Week.

After going 11-for-29 with 4 HRs & 12 RBI for @swbrailriders, OF Yanquiel Fernández has been named International League Player of the Week 💪 pic.twitter.com/56EWXVHbaV — NYYPlayerDev (@NYYPlayerDev) May 25, 2026

Fernández also has some MLB experience stemming from his time in Colorado.

He played 52 games (138 ABs) for the Rockies last season, slashing .225/.265/.348 with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and eight walks with a .297 BABIP, which was actually above the MLB average (.291). It's far from the most confidence-inducing sample size. However, he did have a decent stretch where he batted .371 with a 1.005 OPS, two HRs, and five RBIs during a 12-game stretch from mid-August to early September, so there is potential for him to make an impact in Boone's lineup.

Promoting Fernández would also improve the Yankees' outfield depth. With Jasson Domínguez still on the mend, Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham and Cody Bellinger have handled the brunt of OF duties more often than not, with the likes of Amed Rosario and Max Schuemann seeing occasional looks, too. Getting Fernández in the mix would give Boone more flexibility, specifically giving Judge more designated hitter opportunities to keep him fresh throughout the year.

The Yankees don't have a 40-man roster spot available at the moment, meaning someone would need to be kicked to the curb to add Fernández. It'll be a sacrifice worth making, though, if the left-handed hitter has a seamless transition to the major-league stage, helping shore up a New York outfield that could use the extra body.