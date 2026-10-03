What's Aaron Judge's Legacy if Ben Rice Leads Yankees to World Series

One scenario that might give the trolls some joy. What if the New York Yankees win a World Series without Aaron Judge, and Ben Rice puts up the kind of postseason numbers Judge has never been able to?

For anyone who still posts that video of Judge dropping a fly ball in the World Series, this situation might give them a little more ammunition, even if the Yankees are the last team standing.

It shouldn't matter, but at some point in the dead of winter, when baseball is months away — or if a lockout makes MLB's start date a complete unknown — a conversation about this might spark on WFAN. Shaun Morash might bring it up to Tiki Barber and Evan Roberts, and if things are going well for the Rangers and Knicks, it could be one of the few things to grumble about.

Indeed, Judge has wildly underperformed in his career when the lights are brightest, but if there's one way to think about a Judge-less championship, the Yankees carried their captain after years of him carrying them. They may not have won anything in decades, but the only reason they've had a puncher's chance at a title since Judge took off in 2017 is because of their captain.

Taking turns carrying each other

Think of that roster in 2022. Without Judge chasing down Maris, they would have missed the playoffs. That notion proved true the next year when Judge crashed into a Dodger Stadium wall, and the Yankees' postseason chances followed him to the IL.

In 2024, Judge had Juan Soto to back him up, but for a while, it did seem like their hold on the division could slip at any time. Their two sluggers pulled them out of a Summer funk and led them to the World Series. The 2025 team was a bit more balanced and had one of the best offenses in baseball, but another MVP effort helped push the Yankees over, even though they ultimately lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

The last time the New York Yankees made the World Series was in 2024, when Juan Soto (right) was paired with Aaron Judge. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This year, with a healthy Judge, the Yankees might win the division, or it's closer than it was.

The fact is, it would only be fitting if the Yankees won without Judge and delivered their captain a World Series ring — his first. After years of him dragging them across the finish line, his teammates are finally doing something for him.

Judge's legacy is still that of a three-time MVP and one of the all-time great right-handers in the sport's history. Albert Pujols, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, and Judge will be on that right-handed Mount Rushmore. Judge will find his way to the Hall of Fame, and if he's getting the loudest pops every time the Yankees are introduced, then rightfully so.

Bruce Wayne is still the one true Batman of Gotham, even though he's incapacitated for a time and Dick Grayson needs to take up the cape and cowl. In this case, Rice is the Robin.

New York Yankees designated hitter Ben Rice looks on after being intentionally walked during a playoff game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most important thing to remember, if this happens, is that the Yankees did win a World Series, and if they do, it's the only thing worth mentioning. No one should rain on that parade. Just look at the Atlanta Braves. They won without their star Ronald Acuña Jr., but nobody would nullify his impact on the Braves or think less of that championship.

The only reason it would be a conversation is that it's New York, and the biggest stars around here will always have a target on their back. Tyrese Haliburton is a great player, but a good portion of his allure is tied to what he did against the New York Knicks.

All that potential noise won't matter, though. At least the Yankees will have won, and it would be their first championship since 2009.

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