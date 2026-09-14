Why Aaron Judge Was Right to Reject a Rehab Assignment

The New York Yankees enjoyed a successful 5-1 homestand last week, punctuated by Aaron Judge's return to the lineup. However, the captain himself wasn't a big contributor to that success.

In five games since being activated from the injured list, Judge has reached base in only four of his 18 plate appearances, doing so with three hits (all singles) and a walk. This gives him a .222 on-base percentage over the homestand. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old also struck out nine times, including in all three of his plate appearances on Sunday.

Aaron Judge since returning from the IL.



• .176 AVG (3-for-17)

• 1 run

• 0 HR, 0 RBI

• 1 BB, 9 K

• .398 OPS pic.twitter.com/M3zZwqY1Sz — Dean Ciriaco (@Deanciriaco) September 13, 2026

Before the Yankees officially activated him, the farthest Judge went in his hitting progression was taking pregame batting practice. He was adamant about not being sent on a rehab assignment.

In the moment, it would seem like Judge rejected a rehab assignment because he wants to help the Yankees right away, especially as they try to get within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Rays. That is undoubtedly a reason behind his stance, but there's another reason why it made more sense for Judge to return right away.

Aaron Judge is better off facing MLB pitchers to rehab

It is worth mentioning that most MiLB seasons end before the MLB regular season does. So with the regular season already winding down, there wouldn't be too many rehab games for Judge to play in before returning to the Yankees. Naturally, Judge didn't see a point in taking only a couple of at-bats for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when they could come in the Bronx instead.

“I didn't rehab in ‘23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I've been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I need to do on the field and how to manage it.", Judge said towards the end of last month (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com)

Aaron Judge said he hopes to return without a Minor League rehab stint.



“I didn't rehab in ‘23 when I missed probably the same amount of time. Why waste at-bats? Why waste anything down in a Minor League game? I've been doing this for a while now, and I’ve got a sense of what I… — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) August 27, 2026

That leads directly into the biggest reason why it was a good idea for Judge to forgo a minor league rehab: he'll be facing significantly better pitching.

Granted, Judge returned during a series against the Colorado Rockies, who have the worst pitching staff in MLB. But even they would be better than facing minor leaguers, as it's more common to face MiLB pitchers with no future in the majors than actual top pitching prospects.

After Colorado was the Subway Series, Judge faced three young pitchers: Nolan McLean, Zac Thornton, and Christian Scott. McLean will be an NL Rookie of the Year finalist, while Thornton and Scott also have promising futures. With the postseason just two weeks away, it's much better for Judge to find his timing against talented, stingy arms than to effectively take batting practice against Triple-A journeymen.

Christian Scott STRUCK OUT Aaron Judge all 3 times he faced him today 🤯



Scott held the Yankees to just 2 runs and 3 hits over 6 innings while striking out 7



He now has a 3.75 ERA through 22 starts in his first season back from elbow surgery



How excited are you to see what… pic.twitter.com/F2kGD9H29Z — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) September 14, 2026

This isn't the only time Judge has ignored a rehab assignment to return to the Yankees. Back in 2023, when he missed nearly two months with that dreaded toe sprain, Judge didn't play in any rehab games before coming back.

He hit only .183 in his first nine games before slugging 17 home runs over the next 48 games. Granted, the 2023 Yankees were going nowhere, and there was more time for Judge to get his timing down, but based on his performance after that slow start, Judge didn't need a rehab assignment.

Aaron Judge is one of few guys in this game that truly don't need a rehab assignment to get back into big league games



In 2023, when he broke his foot, he forwent a rehab assignment and from July 28th onwards he posted a 163 wRC+ with 18 HR over 245 PA pic.twitter.com/fFdem1IvGw — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) September 7, 2026

Therefore, if Judge is locked in by the time the postseason begins, the Yankees will be significantly more dangerous. And the best way for him to prepare against the absolute best arms in baseball is to face pitchers who at least have the talent and experience to make it to the major leagues.

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