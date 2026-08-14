Why Gerrit Cole's Next Start Matters So Much for Yankees' Rotation

Gerrit Cole, come on down. You're the next contestant to keep the New York Yankees' pitching staff afloat amid a summer lacking offensive firepower.

The right-hander is scheduled to take the mound Friday night when the Yankees open a three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

At 68-53, New York has completed 75% of its regular-season schedule and sits atop the American League Wild Card standings, which is impressive given the absences of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger.

The numbers never lie, and they point to a Yankees pitching staff that is more than making up for the lost bats.

Numbers never lie: Yankees pitching is elite

New York leads the majors with a team ERA of 3.28. The starters are second overall with a 3.44 ERA. Same for the relievers with a combined 3.04 ERA.

Aug 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those numbers are even better since the All-Star break, with the starters sporting a 2.91 ERA (third in the majors) and relievers carrying a 2.97 ERA (fourth in the majors). The Yankees are the only big-league club to rank in the top four in starters' ERA and relievers' ERA since the break.

Cole can keep the club rolling

During the recent turn in the rotation, the Yankees are just 2-2, but they have given up more than two runs in just one game: the 10-5 win Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.

So it's up to Cole to keep the good times rolling. And he certainly seems more than capable of that. Since returning from Tommy John surgery, the right-hander is 6-5 with a 3.35 ERA.

Aug 2, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) high fives teammates in the dugout after being relieved against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But a closer look at his game log shows the former Cy Young Award winner returning to ace status. He's given up a combined three earned runs in his last three starts while posting a 1.45 ERA. So it comes as no surprise that Cole takes a personal three-game winning streak into Friday's matchup with the Blue Jays.

At 35, the Yankees can't rely on Cole to be the dominating ace who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract back in 2019. But at this point, New York doesn't need him to carry the club. Right-hander Cam Schlittler, who leads the AL with a 2.21 ERA, has been doing that all season long.

Rodon close to returning

Plus, left-hander Carlos Rodon is close to returning to the club following his second rehab start Thursday with Double-A Somerset. Rodon gave up just two hits while striking out seven in 4.1 innings against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón (55) throws against Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I feel like I’m always ready to get big league hitters out,” Rodón told reporters after the game, according to the New York Post's Mark Suleymanov.

“As far as what’s next, not sure. I’d love to go out there, compete and help our team win [in the majors], but that is not up to me," Rodon added.

One thing is certain: when he returns to the Bronx, Rodon will be rejoining a Yankees pitching staff that has been performing at an elite level all season long. And that's a good thing, because at this point, the offense remains missing in action.

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