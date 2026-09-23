Why José Caballero Gives Yankees Better Chance at Third Base Than Ryan McMahon in MLB Playoffs

For much of the New York Yankees' 2026 season, there was a constant conversation about who would be the everyday shortstop. The debate surrounded Jose Caballero and Anthony Volpe for most of the year. In the end, the debate over who was better became irrelevant because George Lombard Jr. won the job.

While Caballero is currently without a position, that doesn't mean he doesn't have an opportunity to get everyday reps in the postseason. In fact, maybe the conversation of Caballero vs. Volpe could shift toward him vs. Ryan McMahon. At this point in the season, can the Yankees honestly say McMahon's defense is that much of a difference-maker when he is easily one of the worst everyday bats this organization has ever had?

During their last year as a Yankee:



IKF: 81 wRC+

LeMahieu: 94 wRC+

Hicks: 89 wRC+

Gallo: 81 wRC+

Verdugo: 83 wRC+



McMahon this year: 73 wRC+ — ⚡️ (@yankeesvision) September 23, 2026

It isn't hyperbole to mention that McMahon is that bad, either. According to Baseball Reference's Katie Sharp on X, 232 players have over 350 plate appearances this season. He is the only one with an OBP under .280 and a strikeout rate over 29%.

Beyond being a bad hitter, McMahon's defense has regressed. Last season, McMahon had a 7 OAA and 10 DRS. This year, he has a 1 OAA at third and -2 DRS. He can't hit, and apparently his defense — his only calling card as a player — is mediocre at best.

That is why, at this point, it wouldn't hurt to leave McMahon off the Wild Card roster. It isn't a secret that the Boston Red Sox are going to throw an amalgamation of lefties that entire series, and considering McMahon can't hit anybody no matter which side of the mound they're throwing from, Caballero makes the most sense to play every game in that series.

The difference between McMahon and Caballero

That said, Caballero hasn't been all that great this season, either. He has an 86 wRC+ and .666 OPS this year. The one thing he brings is athleticism, and he showed that against the Tampa Bay Rays. In the day game of their day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, Caballero stole second and third with ease.

Based on Ryan McMahon's struggles (not pictured) at third base, it makes the most sense for the New York Yankees to play Jose Caballero there in the playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees didn't score, unfortunately, but Caballero put them in the position to do so. The Yankees don't get that with McMahon.

Considering McMahon has also regressed defensively, it wouldn't be a downgrade at the hot corner anyway if the Yankees go with Caballero, who has a -1 OAA and 1 DRS at the position. It would just be one bad hitter replacing another, except Caballero is always a threat to steal and brings speed on the bases.

Going from Caballero to McMahon feels like one of the easiest decisions the Yankees have heading into the Wild Card series. At this point, McMahon does nothing better than Caballero, and given that Caballero is already one of the weakest bats in baseball, it's hard to find anything positive about his season.

That said, his ability to put pressure on the opposing teams' pitcher with his base-stealing prowess could be a differencemaker in the playoffs.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.