Yankees Announce Starting Pitchers for Diamondbacks Series: Gerrit Cole Must Get Back on Track

If there's one reason to think the New York Yankees have a minuscule chance of overcoming a five-game deficit in the American League East, it's the probable pitchers every series. Aaron Boone's Bombers can feature one of his many frontline starters on a given night, and in this series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, two of his four best pitchers take the mound.

On paper, you see the first two starters and think the advantage should go to the Yankees, but one issue in particular has hampered their former Cy Young winner. If this team is going to make any noise in the postseason, he'll have to work on it, and it starts with this series.

Friday, Sept. 18 (9:40 p.m. ET): Gerrit Cole (NYY) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (ARI)

Eduardo Rodriguez has proven to be a playoff-caliber pitcher, and his 2.62 ERA in 178.1 IP is frontline stuff. He is the type of high-level arm they'll see in the postseason. Rodriguez typically pitches to contact, holding opposing batters to an 87.3 MPH average exit velocity and a 33% hard-hit rate. This can be one of those games where the Yankees hit ground balls against him for 7+ innings.

Cole, meanwhile, has been snakebit by the long ball, and it isn't so wild to say that the advantage could go to Rodriguez in this one if Cole pitches the way he has. It's been a concerning turn of events ever since that game against the San Diego Padres. For now, the advantage goes to Rodriguez, who'll want to harken back to his Boston days and shut down the Yankees.

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez could give the New York Yankees some trouble on Friday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday, Sept. 19 (8:10 p.m. ET): Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. Brandon Pfadt (ARI)

This is an easy one to pick. Cam Schlittler is the better pitcher. The advantage goes to him.

Pfaadt, though, isn't a slouch by any means, and if the Yankees are going to be without Aaron Judge — which usually means the offense will be listless — what can be said about Rodriguez applies to Pfaadt here.

The 27-year-old Arizona starter has a 68th-percentile groundball rate and holds hitters to a 35.5% hard-hit rate. It could be another instance of the Yankees hitting a ton of ground balls. Most competent offenses should be able to hold their own, but it's hard to trust the Yankees 1-through-9 these days. They might need a great pitching performance by Schlittler and win one of those 2-0 or 3-0 games here.

Pfaadt has one of the best walk rates in baseball. His 5.7% BB% is in the 91st percentile, so he'll force them to make contact, and that can be a recipe for disaster for a team that can't put together runs.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt could be a thorn in the New York Yankees' side on Saturday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday, Sept. 20 (4:10 p.m. ET): Will Warren (NYY) vs. Corbin Burnes (ARI)

Corbin Burnes has pitched all of 7.2 innings this season. He's coming back from Tommy John surgery, which he had last June. It feels like a quick recovery, and he'll likely be on a pitch limit. That said, the sooner the Yankees can get him back in the game, the better.

Every Warren start can't be a high-scoring affair because he can be brilliant or a disaster, so hopefully they get a brilliant Warren here while also chasing Burnes out of the game quickly. If he's out by the third, they can ground down that bullpen.

Warren is coming off a solid outing against the Twins earlier this week, where he allowed five hits, two runs (zero earned), two walks, and racked up six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

The advantage should go to the Yankees if Warren gives them length, but again, as with any game, it will come down to whether they can score.

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