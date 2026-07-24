Yankees Appearing to Be Cause of Their Own AL East Issues

The AL East is a division that, for all its parity over the last several years, tends to follow a particular script.

The New York Yankees are always in the hunt, regardless of injuries, underperformance, or personnel. But it's a rotating cast of challengers to the throne that either the Yankees sit on or narrowly oust at the end of the season. While some divisions are more cut and dry, nobody can ever truly be counted out in the AL East.

All five teams have claimed a division title since 2018, and for the past five years, no division has been more competitive. Since the Baltimore Orioles emerged from their lengthy rebuild to finish above .500 in 2022, no AL East team has finished with fewer than 74 wins. Only once since 2018 has another division had a last-place team finish with at least 74 wins (NL Central, 2024). It's a historic run of competitiveness.

And what the Yankees have learned over the years is that the lack of a true doormat in the division gives them less runway for their summer swoons. More than anything, it makes every divisional game so crucial, as all of them are still playing for something and go into these series looking to take out the top dog.

Yankees already falling into same trap that plagued them in 2025

When you look back at last year and how it played out with the eventual AL champion Toronto Blue Jays, the turning point in their season was a four-day series that wrapped around the end of June into the first few days of July. In a series that also saw the Yankees lose Clarke Schmidt for the season due to injury, they also fumbled what was left of their AL East lead for good in a four-game sweep north of the border.

From there, the Blue Jays never relented and clinched the tiebreaker that would prove to be pivotal on the season's final day. The Yankees played their sloppiest baseball of the season in the seven games north of the border, going 1-6, and it might've cost them their season when it was all said and done.

But with the Jays in the basement of the division this year, the new challengers have arisen to compete with the Yankees. The Tampa Bay Rays seemed to get their spark from sweeping the Yankees at Tropicana Field this April and have spent much of the last few months leading the division.

Being able to take advantage of the Yankees in their home ballpark is a big reason why, barring a sweep at Yankee Stadium in late September, Tampa will hold the pivotal tiebreaker.

The Rays won those games by playing clean, fundamental baseball and being able to get the big hit at the right time. The Yankees, who managed a split in the pair's clash earlier this month down in the Trop, haven't been able to match that in these big divisional clashes for one reason or another.

Yankees' lack of intensity played role in Boston's 15-game winning streak

As much as a lot of us don't want to acknowledge it, the dominant month that the Red Sox have had has put them right back into AL East contention. While they're still a ways back after a tremendous 15-game winning streak, they've capitalized on the Yankees and Rays not playing their best baseball to not only emerge as a likely wild-card team and buyer at the upcoming trade deadline, but also a dark horse to win their first division title in eight years.

Say, when did Boston get the momentum for their big winning streak? In late June, the Yankees entered a pivotal four-game set at Fenway Park, a place where they've been relatively fine over the years, except in June, where they're a ghastly 1-15 since 2019 despite a 23-15 record outside of it. The Red Sox were dead in the water entering that series, sitting last in the AL East, 15.5 games behind the Yankees, and six games out of a wild card spot.

After taking an early lead in the opener, things completely fell apart when a pair of misplays by Amed Rosario at third base opened the door for an unlikely four-run rally against Cam Schlittler that wound up deciding the game. After two lifeless efforts in the next two games on that Friday and Saturday, the Yankees blew a 4-2 extra-innings lead to surrender an embarrassing sweep at the hands of their downtrodden rivals.

While Boston proceeded to lose two of three to the Washington Nationals to end the month, they didn't lose again for another three weeks after that. Since entering the Yankees' series with a 32-46 record, they're 20-3. For the second straight year, a sleepy and lifeless performance by the Yankees against a division rival supercharged their opponents' season.

The road ahead for the Yankees

As the Yankees enter the final 60 games of the season, they're going to need to approach it with a level of intensity that we haven't seen from them all the time. They're in the middle of a four-week stretch without seeing a division rival.

However, they will encounter a two-week stretch when they'll play 13 games against three divisional opponents: six against Toronto, four against Boston, and three against Baltimore.

Baltimore and Toronto still sit on the outskirts of the AL Wild Card race, and despite being below .500 for much of the season, neither has shown any intention of punting the season and preparing for 2027. By the time those series arise, they could both be looking for the spark that pushes them into the postseason, and the Yankees cannot overlook them regardless of what record they have. Poor moves on the margins doomed them in previous divisional series; it cannot continue to be a trend.

All told, it's really been their Achilles' heel of late. When you're the team everyone circles on their calendar, it's hard to match their level of intensity when all these games have equal importance, but in a division race that's quickly looking more and more competitive, every game is going to matter.

There's more stress on every at-bat taken and pitch thrown, and for a team still without three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge, they'll need to find the focus they've been lacking to prevent another situation like what the Blue Jays did to them last season.