Yankees Can Salvage Season with Strong Showing Against Rays

Cue the cliches -- it's do-or-die, now -or-never, must-win, backs against the wall. All of them apply to the New York Yankees, who open a four-game series Monday with the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Yankees arrive in Florida having lost nine of their last 10 games. They are just 4-13 in their last 17 games and, as a result, have surrendered first place in the American League East.

New York sits in second place, four games behind the front-running Rays. If the club continues to slide, it could leave Tampa closer to third place than first place in the division.

Yankees have excellent opportunity to close gap in AL East

However, that also gives the Yankees an excellent opportunity to close the gap and right the ship. A four-game sweep would put New York in a first-place tie with Tampa. To help with this, the Yankees also have Gerrit Cole and Cam Schlittler expected to take the mound.

And keep in mind, the Rays have lost their last two games after running off nine straight wins. So the time is right for the Yankees to make their move.

Despite the club's struggling offense and suddenly shaky starting rotation, the Yankees still lead the American League with a +78 run differential. They also lead the majors with 128 home runs and top the AL with a 3.39 team ERA. While the Yankees have forgotten how to win amid this summer slump, the elements of a turnaround are more than present.

Jul 3, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) follows through on a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the June swoon extends into July, it's also important to note that FanGraphs still gives the Yankees a 95.6% chance of making the playoffs and 10.9% chance of winning the World Series. Only two teams have better World Series odds: the Los Angeles Dodgers (26.9%) and Seattle Mariners (11.3%). The first-place Rays have just a 6.3% chance of winning it all.

Yankees control their fate

While winning the division would be the preferred path to the postseason, the Yankees still sit atop the AL Wild Card standings and own a three-game cushion over the Cleveland Guardians despite New York's recent spell. Yes, manager Aaron Boone and Co. very much control their own fate.

Is it too early to say the Yankees' season depends on how the club does this week in Tampa? Not really. The Aug. 3 trade deadline is fast approaching. General manager Brian Cashman, who will be looking to wheel and deal, will have plenty more options to consider if the team can stop taking on water.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman before game one against the Los Angeles Dodgers the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After the stop in Florida, the Yankees wrap up the first half of the season by visiting the Washington Nationals (46-45), who are in fourth place in the National League East, 7.5 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves.

If New York can take care of business in Tampa and in D.C., the club will hit the All-Star break with the momentum needed for a second-half push. With right fielder Aaron Judge, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and left-handers Max Fried and Carlos Rodon poised to return to the active roster, the Yankees could be a juggernaut down the stretch. And that can start Monday against the Rays.