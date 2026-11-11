Yankees’ Backup Catcher Concern Could Be Solved by Reuniting With Familiar Face in Free Agency

The New York Yankees' trade deadline was a failure for a medley of reasons, but not because they didn't upgrade at catcher. The price for Adley Rutschman was exorbitant, and he didn't help the Boston Red Sox much. On top of that, Austin Wells was a more serviceable hitter in the second half, despite being one of the worst bats in the league for much of the year.

Of course, while not making any additions to the catching situation didn't hurt them much during the summer, that's something the organization cannot do heading into next season, or whenever baseball returns from the lockout. While it would be tough to find a new everyday catcher who is also a defensive stalwart like Wells was, that doesn't mean they can't upgrade their backup catcher situation.

Ali Sanchez and JC Escarra were complete nonfactors as backups last season. Escarra couldn't hit big-league pitching like he did the season prior, and Sanchez was a mess defensively at times.

There might be a decent option out there who also happens to be a righty, and it is somebody the Yankees are familiar with. That's Gary Sánchez, the former All-Star and top prospect, who, at the end of his tenure in New York, fizzled out to the point that he was a throw-in in the Josh Donaldson deal back in 2022.

A solid backup catcher option in Gary Sanchez

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sánchez celebrates in the locker room after the game against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanchez has carved himself out a nice career as a backup since leaving the Yankees. When Blake Snell won a Cy Young in the 2023 season, Sanchez was his backstop whenever he took the bump for the San Diego Padres. Snell cited Sanchez as a reason why he won the award.

Then, in 2026, Sanchez was the backup catcher for the World Champion Milwaukee Brewers. In 275 plate appearances, Sanchez hit .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.

If the Yankees sign Sanchez, they wouldn't be tasking him with being the everyday catcher again. He could be serviceable in a pinch, but he would be available to take up catching duties in day games after a night game and against lefties. Against southpaws, Sanchez had an .801 OPS. Wells, on the other hand, hit for a paltry .436 OPS against lefties.

Not only would it be a fun homecoming for the once-top-catching prospect, but Sanchez also fills a need. He checks a lot of boxes, and the Yankees wouldn't be throwing out a journeyman on days Wells needs a day off.

Sanchez is more than capable of filling the backup role well. While he was tabbed for bigger things coming up as a prospect, he's carved out a role for himself in the league and would be an upgrade for the Yankees.

Get Yankees On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.